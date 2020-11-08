NFC West Week 9 roundup: Seahawks fall in shootout with Bills

The Seattle Seahawks’ stranglehold on the NFC West loosened some in Week 9 when they fell 44-34 to the Bills in Buffalo.

While the 49ers’ chances of taking the NFC West dwindled greatly with their Week 8 loss to Seattle, it remains one of the most intriguing division races in the NFL.

Seattle sits at 6-2 after their loss to Buffalo. The idle Rams are 5-3 at their Bye week, and the 5-2 Cardinals are facing the Dolphins at home in Week 9.

The Seahawks do look like the best team in the division, but some of their flaws were exposed against Buffalo. They allowed 282 passing yards and three touchdowns to Bills quarterback Josh Allen in the first half and 415 passing yards for the game.

Buffalo actually poses a more immediate threat for San Francisco. They looked outstanding Sunday. The 49ers host Buffalo on Monday Night Football in Week 13. If San Francisco can stay in the playoff race, that game could wind up being monumentally important for them.

