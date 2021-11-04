NFC West Week 8 review: Rams win the NFL trade deadline

The Seahawks are still in last place in their division going into their bye week. The path forward doesn’t seem to be getting any easier, either. Even though Arizona finally lost a game and is going through injury problems, the Rams appear to be just as tough and they also scored a huge upgrade at the trade deadline. Given the sorry state of the conference wild-card race, Seattle should have a legitimate chance to make a playoff push. However, defending its NFC West crown is already a lost cause.

Here’s a review of what happened this week around the division.

Cardinals (7-1) lost to Packers (7-1), 24-21

Arizona finally lost a game last Thursday night and potentially a lot more. Kyler Murray suffered a sprained left ankle at the end against the Packers, throwing his status for the next few games into question. Jay Glazer has reported that Murray will be out between 1-3 weeks. Worse, their defense also suffered a big blow recently. J.J. Watt is expected to miss the remainder of the regular season with a shoulder injury.

The Cardinals visit Santa Clara next. For what it’s worth, the Niners say they are expecting to face Murray.

LA Rams (7-1) beat Texans (1-7), 38-22, trade for Von Miller

The Rams cruised to another easy win this week, raising their point differential to +77 on the season. That ties them with Tampa for the third-best mark in the NFL behind Arizona (+108) and Buffalo (+120).

The bigger story is that they landed Von Miller from the Broncos at the trade deadline, giving up second and a third-round picks in exchange. Miller has 4.5 sacks in seven games this year and offers a major boost to a pass rush that now has multiple threats that will command double-teams. No other team made such a significant acqusition at the deadline.

Aaron Donald and Von Miller should get a good test in their first game together. They host the Titans on Sunday night.

49ers (3-4) beat Bears (3-5), 33-22

As usual, the Niners won this matchup on the strength of their skill players. Elijah Mitchell led the way in the run game, totaling 137 yards and a touchdown on just 18 carries. Meanwhile, Deebo Samuel posted 171 yards on six catches. He’s up to 819 on the year, the second-most in the league behind Cooper Kupp. Defensively, San Francisco had issues containing Justin Fields as a rusher (103 yards, one score on 10 attempts) but odds are he’ll do that to a lot of teams.

Seahawks (3-5) beat Jaguars (1-6), 31-7

A win is a win, even against terrible teams. More importantly, the Seahawks put together their most-complete game of the season. On Sunday Geno Smith had the finest outing of his career, the defense almost pulled off a shutout and the special teams unit continued to thrive aside from Jason Myers.

There are other reasons to believe this team is much better than their record, as well. Head coach Pete Carroll turned heads last week by saying to look up the DVOA numbers, so we did. Seattle ranks No. 12 in overall DVOA (a good omen?), boosted by an offense that ranks No. 8 despite missing Russell Wilson for three games and a quarter.

The Seahawks are on their bye this week. Green Bay and Arizona are next on the schedule.

