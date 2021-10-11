NFC West Week 5 Review: Cardinals prove they can win ugly

It only took five weeks for a clear frontrunner to emerge in the powerhouse that is the NFC West. Heading into Week 6, the Cardinals have still not lost a game and Sunday’s victory over the 49ers proved that they’re capable of winning even when they’re not racking up a ton of points. As for the rest of the division, the Seahawks are now in serious trouble due to multiple injuries and the Rams are beginning to look like a paper tiger rather than a real Super Bowl threat.

Here’s our review of what happened around the NFC West in Week 5.

Cards (5-0) beat 49ers (2-3), 17-10

Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports

Fans expecting to see a shootout were likely disappointed, but this game was gold for those who appreciate quality defense. Arizona got stellar performances up front from J.J. Watt (three QB hits, two TFL) and Isaiah Simmons, who came through with what turned out to be a game-saving goal line stop against Trey Lance.

Isaiah Simmons appreciation post 🥵🔥 pic.twitter.com/qsiiyTKIrS — AZ Cardinals FR 👨‍🚒🇫🇷 (@AZCardinalsFr) October 11, 2021

On the other side of the ball, rookie Rondale Moore has started to emerge as a dual-threat. He posted 59 yards as a receiver and 38 more as a rusher.

Big picture wise, this is a scary result for the rest of the league. Kyler Murray was thoroughly shut down as a rusher (one yard on seven carries) and only threw for 239 yards and one touchdown. That the Cardinals can still win under those circumstances indicates this is a serious contender.

Arizona visits Cleveland this week.

Rams (3-2) beat Seahawks (2-3), 26-17

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Sure, the Rams got the win. However, they can’t be feeling too confident right now. For one thing Matt Stafford (63.9 QBR) has been uncharacteristically off for two games in a row. He made several bad underthrows against Seattle and was lucky to escape with only one interception for the evening.

LA should be much more concerned with its defense, though. Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey will continue making plays as long as they’re healthy. As a whole, this unit has depreciated a great deal since Brandon Staley left to coach the Chargers. Giving up a 98-yard touchdown drive to Geno Smith is evidence enough of that.

The Rams visit the Giants next.

Seahawks' (2-3) injury issues are adding up

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

A lot of great teams have had their seasons derailed by injuries. The Seahawks may or may not be great, but they’re definitely in jeopardy of a lost campaign thanks to health issues.

Russell Wilson’s broken finger is obviously the biggest concern, but there are several other important missing pieces, as well. Rookies Dee Eskridge (concussion) and Tre Brown (knee) are on injured reserve, as is center Ethan Pocic (knee). Seattle is also down two running backs with Chris Carson (neck) and Rashaad Penny (calf) out.

Even if this team was fully-healthy there would be serious issues, though. Defensively, no other team is allowing more yards per game (450.8) and only a handful of teams are worse in DVOA.

The Seahawks will visit the Steelers next. As expected, they enter this week as the underdogs.

49ers (2-3) fall into last place

Chris Coduto-USA TODAY Sports

The Niners are now in last place thanks to their tie-breaker with the Seahawks. San Francisco can take comfort in the potential of their first-round pick, though.

There’s certainly no shortage of raw talent or athleticism for Trey Lance, who has many of the same physical attributes as Colin Kaepernick and Cam Newton. He also shares their tendency to let a powerful cannon of an arm get away from him with frequent overthrows. If he can learn to rein that in, he’ll be dangerous. You can’t coach stuff like this, though.

Another frustrating loss, but there’s a lot to be excited about with Trey Lance. This throw on the run is just a glimpse of what Trey will bring to this offense. #49ers pic.twitter.com/iynnT0MnzT — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) October 11, 2021

Defensively, this was a solid performance, as well. The Cardinals had scored at least 31 points in each of their first four games. Holding them to just 17 on their home field is quite an accomplishment. The Niners should be most pleased with veteran cornerback Josh Norman, who has been a legitimate surprise, covering as well as he has since 2015.

The 49ers host the Colts next.

