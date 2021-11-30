NFC West Week 12 review: Niners on the rise, Rams falling

Nothing lasts. That should be the story of the 2021 Seattle Seahawks, who have proven that nobody in the NFL except Tom Brady can remain competitive forever.

Seattle enters Week 13 in last place in the division and falling further behind fast. The Seahawks’ season is effectively over and it’s time to look ahead for offseason changes to come. For now, let’s see where the rest of the NFC West is trending.

Cardinals (9-2) had a bye week

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinals finally got their week off to rest and it appears Kyler Murray is ready to return to the lineup, if his Thanos meme from Twitter is any indication. Even though he missed the last month, Arizona lost no ground in the standings – they head into Week 13 on pace to be the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Next up, the Cards visit the Bears.

Rams (7-4) lost to Packers (9-3), 36-28

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

As expected, the Rams got beaten soundly by a better Packers team. More concerning should be the status of Matt Stafford, a 33-year old QB who is starting to feel his age. Sunday’s reports stated Stafford is dealing with long-term back pain, as well as issues with his elbow, ankle and throwing arm. On the bright side, Odell Beckham (five catches, 81 yards, one score) and Von Miller (one TFL, one QB hit) are starting to get acclimated. LA should be able to get back on track this week at home against the Jaguars.

49ers (6-5) beat Vikings (5-6), 34-26

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Winning against Minnesota wasn’t pretty. However, the Niners have now won four of their last five games and are clearly on the rise. Losing Deebo Samuel for a week or two will hurt, but at least they have Elijah Mitchell to lean on. He posted 133 yards on 27 carries (4.9 YPC) and a touchdown against the Vikings. Brandon Aiyuk (three catches, 91 yards) also continues to emerge. They visit the Seahawks next.

Seahawks (3-8) lost to Washington (5-6), 17-15

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Is this the end of Seattle’s run of success? It’s certainly a new low in the Pete Carroll era – and one that will bring about lots of questions about major changes potentially to come next offseason. There are several different directions the franchise can go in. We see four main distinct paths ahead: they could blow it all up from top to bottom, stay the course and hope things turn around in 2022, trade Russell Wilson and reset at QB, or ditch Pete Carroll and start anew with a different regime at the top. Our best guess is they’ll try to keep things together one more season – that doesn’t mean it would be the right call, though.

