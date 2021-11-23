NFC West Week 11 review: Seahawks exposed by Kyler Murray-less Cardinals

The Seahawks can’t figure out their offensive issues, they can’t play consistently on either side of the ball and they can’t beat Colt McCoy. These are not the signs of a franchise that’s going in the right direction. Seattle’s latest loss to Arizona has wrought out end-of-an-era questions and speculation about major offseason changes. As predictable as this long, slow decline has been, seeing this team settle at the bottom of the divisional standings still comes as a surprise.

Here’s a review of what happened around the NFC West in Week 11.

Cardinals (9-2) beat Seahawks (3-7)

As dysfunctional as Seattle is, the Cards deserve legitimate credit for this victory – their second in three games without Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins. Even with so many key pieces off the field, Arizona looked like a legitimate contender. This time around the trade for tight end Zach Ertz paid off big. Ertz caught eight of nine targets, totaling 88 yards, two scores and a game-clinching pass interference penalty at the goal line.

Defensively, Chandler Jones had yet another destructive outing against the Seahawks offensive line, which always seems overmatched when he’s out there. Jones feasted on the right side of the line, posting two sacks and three QB hits, leading the way for a pass rush that’s potent even without J.J. Watt.

Next up, the Cardinals have a bye week which should help them get back to full strength for the stretch run. There are other strong conference contenders out there, but it’s tough to pick one who could win in Arizona.

Rams (7-3) had a bye week

Everyone’s favorite overrated ring-chasing SuperTeam had the week off following consecutive losses to the Titans and the 49ers. Next the Rams will visit the Packers and based on how they’ve performed against quality competition so far this season it’s hard to imagine it going well for them.

49ers (5-5) beat Jaguars (2-8), 30-10

It’s difficult to be too impressed by any win over Jacksonville, but these Niners are trending up since an up-and-down start to the season. Deebo Samuel (eight catches, 79 yards, one touchdown) is on his way to winning the Offensive Player of the Year award and both Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle are contributing, as well.

On defense, the 49ers have only allowed 18.25 points per game over the last month. During that time, they won three of four games with the only loss coming against Arizona. The Vikings visit next.

Seahawks (3-7) at a crossroads

Seattle has never encountered turbulence like this since the 2011 season, one year before Russell Wilson was drafted. What’s become clear more than anything else is just how top-heavy this roster really is.

Wilson is the centerpiece and unless he’s performing at an elite level the Seahawks are a well-below average team. Other key pieces like Bobby Wagner, Jamal Adams, Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf all have to be functioning at a high level as well otherwise it’s difficult to compete from week to week, no matter what the competition is. Those five pillars are going nowhere, but it’s probably time to blow the rest of it up and start over, beginning with the offensive line.

This week the clown car rolls into Washington, where their flaws will be exposed to a national audience again on Monday Night Football.

