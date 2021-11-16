NFC West Week 10 review: 49ers stun Rams on Monday Night Football

This NFL season is the best example yet of just how silly preseason predictions and picks can be. In any matchup, it seems that a random mediocre team can score an upset over a serious contender. The same goes for the MVP race, which is as wide open as it’s ever been at this point in the season. Long story short, nobody knows anything and the Any Given Sunday mantra rings more true now than ever before.

That prevailing weirdness around the league has also taken root in the NFC West. Let’s review what happened around the division this week.

Cardinals (8-2) lost to Panthers (5-5), 34-10

Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic

Arizona had to play without Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins again this week and it showed. The Cards were beaten soundly by a Carolina team that was rejuvenated by Cam Newton’s return. Colt McCoy couldn’t do much before his injury and Chris Streveler (whoever that is) wasn’t much better. They finished the game with just 104 total passing yards, averaging less than five yards per attempt.

Next up, the Cardinals visit the Seahawks. Coach Kliff Kingsbury says it will be really close as to whether or not Murray will play.

Rams (7-3) lost to 49ers (4-5), 31-10

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Few things in sports are more enjoyable than watching superteams lose. The Rams added Von Miller and Odell Beckham over the last couple of weeks, but they still got blown out by an inferior Niners team on Monday night. Matt Stafford threw two interceptions for the second-straight week and aside from Cooper Kupp (122 yards on 11 catches) nobody produced on offense. On the other side of the ball, Jalen Ramsey had a fine game in coverage but LA only managed one sack.

The Rams visit the NFC-leading Packers next.

49ers played their best game yet

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The 49ers leaned heavily on the run game (44 carries to just 19 passes) and it worked out well for them. They were again led by Deebo Samuel, who posted 133 yards from scrimmage and scored two touchdowns. He’s become arguably the best dual-threat receiver in the league. Defensively, San Francisco played tight coverage all night (especially Fred Warner), making it difficult for a struggling Stafford to mount any semblance of a comeback.

Next up, the Niners visit the Jaguars.

Seahawks (3-6) lost to Packers (8-2), 17-0

Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Seattle has mastered the fine art of never playing complementary football. Early in the season, their offense thrived while their defense got gashed. Now, their defense is looking elite but their offense can’t string together more than two promising drives in a game. If you’ll recall, this is the exact same dynamic that doomed the team last season.

If you’re looking for culprits, head coach Pete Carroll has to be at the top of the list. Whatever he says, franchise quarterback Russell Wilson clearly wasn’t ready to return and Geno Smith would have given this team a better chance to win this week. That mistake plus a foolish pass-heavy gameplan doomed any hope of an upset in Green Bay despite an extraordinary defensive performance.

What’s most frustrating about this is that this remains a talented but underperforming team. There’s no clear favorite in either conference this season and it seems like all but a handful of teams could get hot and make a Super Bowl run. The dysfunction has crept in too deep for Seattle to be included among them, though. Making the playoffs even in a weak NFC field seems like a pipe-dream at this point.

