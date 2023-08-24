NFC West Watch: Sam Darnold will backup Brock Purdy for 49ers

In a move that felt rather inevitable, the San Francisco 49ers have settled their backup quarterback battle. Brock “Mr. Irrelevant” Purdy will obviously be the starter, and backing him up will be former Jets and Panthers starter Sam Darnold.

The 49ers signed Darnold back in March as Purdy underwent surgery to repair his damaged UCL, and now he has solidified his role with San Francisco.

The #49ers are naming Sam Darnold their No. 2 quarterback and the team is exploring options with Trey Lance, sources tell me and @RapSheet. Darnold will back up Brock Purdy, while the future of Lance — the No. 3 overall pick in 2021 — is unclear. pic.twitter.com/HxXQkfM6nq — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 23, 2023

Of course, this means former No. 3 overall pick Trey lance is officially QB No. 3 on the depth chart. It has been tough sledding for a young man once considered a top prospect from the 2021 NFL draft. Instead of being a franchise quarterback, Lance’s future by the Bay is looking rather bleak.

Although, life happens quickly in the NFL. Lance was the starter last year, but injuries to him and to Jimmy Garoppolo led to the rise of Brock Purdy who was No. 3 himself. Perhaps Lance sticks around and the injury luck pendulum swings the other way.

But what is most likely to happen is the 49ers will find a trade partner with someone, eventually, as the preseason winds down. Lance led three-consecutive scoring drives against the Broncos last week. Perhaps another team will be interested in the services of a young, athletic and relatively cheap quarterback.

