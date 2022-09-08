NFC West Watch: Rams coach Sean McVay, GM Les Snead receive contract extensions

For fans of the Seattle Seahawks, watching the hated division rival Los Angeles Rams win the Super Bowl was likely torturous. Unfortunately, the 12th Man will have to deal with two of the primary architects of the defending world champions for years to come.

On Thursday just before the 2022 season officially kicks off, it was reported coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead were granted contract extensions. The deals for McVay and Snead keep the pair on the books and in LA through 2026.

This will come as unwelcome news to 12s everywhere. Since McVay took the reigns of the Rams he has outright owned Pete Carroll and the Seattle Seahawks. McVay is 8-3 against Seattle all time, including a dominant 30-20 victory in the 2020 playoffs.

As for Snead, he has helped McVay construct one of the best rosters in football. Snead has become infamous for trading away first and second round picks as if they were candy in exchange for some of football’s most elite players. Snead’s wheeling and dealing netted the Rams such talents like Jalen Ramsey, Von Miller, and quarterback Matthew Stafford. He also drafted Aaron Donald, and Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp right from Seattle’s backyard of Eastern Washington.

If the Seahawks are to eventually return to contenders, they’ll have to get past the likes of McVay and Snead for the foreseeable future.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire