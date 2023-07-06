NFC West Watch: Could the Rams really trade Aaron Donald this year?

LA has two all-time legends playing football and baseball, respectively. As incredible as Aaron Donald and Shohei Ohtani are, there’s a suspicious amount of trade chatter surrounding both. While it seems completely bananas to trade a hundred-year talent like Ohtani, there’s a much better case for the Rams to deal Donald.

Here’s Jason McIntyre on Colin Cowherd’s show making five bold predictions for the NFC this coming season – including an Aaron Donald trade.

While it seems like a remote possibility, there is some logic here. If the Rams suffer a rash of injuries (like the Angels have this week) it will mean their Super Bowl window is firmly shut. That means it’ll make sense to try to get something in exchange for Aaron Donald – who’s now 32 years old – now before he decides to retire.

We would be shocked if this actually happens, but you can never assume anything in this business.

