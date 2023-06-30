NFC West Watch: could Kirk Cousins be coming to the division in 2024?

The Seattle Seahawks’ primary division rivals, the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams, have plenty of questions at quarterback.

The 49ers simply cannot find a long term option who can stay healthy. Injury concerns have derailed the seasons of plenty of talented San Francisco teams in the Kyle Shanahan era, and it directly ended their year in the NFC Championship when Brock Purdy went down.

As for the Rams, they’ve been better off in this department but still closer to the Niners than they’d like. They had a talented roster where quarterback was obviously the weakness with Jared Goff at the helm. In 2021, they had a solid year from Matthew Stafford and he helped deliver them a Lombardi. Then in 2022, his body fell apart again.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

So what will happen if these injury concerns continue for the Niners and Rams? Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk seems to think both San Francisco and Los Angeles could get in a bidding war for Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins.

I mentioned last week with @richeisen the possibility of the 49ers and Rams both trying to sign Kirk Cousins in March. It's really not a controversial idea, and it definitely could happen. https://t.co/uMnmoiyP1C — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) June 27, 2023

Florio mentions how Cousins is going to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024, unless Minnesota signs him to another deal. Not out of the question, as Cousins helped guide them to 13 wins, a division title, and earned a second consecutive Pro Bowl nomination.

But what if Cousins decides he wants to test the free agent market for one more massive payday? Cousins gets a lot of flak online for his corny persona and perception of shrinking in the biggest moments, but he has been in this league a long time and has won a lot of games. Additionally, Florio brings up one more crucial point: Cousins lack of injury history.

Advertisement

The 49ers are certainly in a “win now” mode. They’ve had arguably the most talented roster in the NFL for a few years now, but simply cannot catch the elusive Lombardi, and at this point they’ve been unable to get past the NFC Championship for the last two years. Adding a stable quarterback who can stay healthy would go a long ways for them.

The Rams are in the same boat, again, to a lesser degree. Their championship core has already won a ring, so there is less pressure. But with head coach Sean McVay constantly flirting with retirement, their window for a second championship might be closer to being shut than not.

More Seahawks Wire stories

100 photos from the Seahawks 2023 offseason

Initial 53-man roster projection after minicamp

The 15 biggest salary cap hits for Seattle this year

Ranking all 32 NFL head coaches going into 2023

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire