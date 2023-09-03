NFC West Watch: Cooper Kupp day to day as Week 1 approaches

The Seattle Seahawks are set to take on their division rivals, the Los Angeles Rams, in Week 1 of the 2023 season. Seattle will host the visiting Rams in a Week 18 rematch from last season, where the Seahawks prevailed 19-16 in overtime.

Seattle swept the Rams for the first time since 2013, and the first time they’ve done so with the Rams being in Los Angeles. Both times they faced LA, the Seahawks were fortunate enough to not have to face quarterback Matthew Stafford, defensive lineman Aaron Donald, or wide receiver Cooper Kupp.

While Stafford and Donald are unfortunately slated to play, Kupp’s status is a bit up in the air. According to Rams head coach Sean McVay, the Super Bowl LVI MVP suffered an injury setback.

Rams receiver Cooper Kupp did not practice after suffering what Coach Sean McVay described as a muscle strain.

McVay said describing it as a setback was accurate.

Would you expect him to be available for the opener?

“I think we’re taking it a day at a time right now.” — Gary Klein (@LATimesklein) August 31, 2023

The Eastern Washington standout suffered a high ankle sprain which required surgery. With the Rams season squarely in the toilet (the worst season in NFL history for a defending Super Bowl champion) Kupp was shut down after nine games.

As a fellow Eastern Eagle myself, it’s been incredible watching Kupp transform into one of the best receivers in the NFL. But even I must admit the Seahawks would be catching a tremendous break having a third-straight game against Los Angeles with him not in the lineup, especially with Jamal Adams already ruled out for Week 1. Without Kupp, the Rams offense becomes considerably more one-dimensional.

