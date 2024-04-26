2024 NFL draft: Cardinals select WR Marvin Harrison Jr. at 4

A new offensive weapon is coming to the NFC West. With the No. 4 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, the Arizona Cardinals selected Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. It is little surprise that Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison Sr.’s son would end up being a top draft prospect, and now he is officially the first receiver drafted this year.

Harrison Jr. made life for Big 10 defenders miserable. Now he heads to the Valley of the Sun to be quarterback Kyler Murray’s newest weapon, and he won’t even have to change his red-themed wardrobe.

Maserati Marv to the desert 🏜️ pic.twitter.com/QlX0F8Ogdx — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) April 26, 2024

Harrison Jr. was a monster for Ohio State. Over the last two years, the Buckeye standout hauled in 144 receptions for 2,474 and 28 touchdowns.

Of course, one can’t help but think how this will affect the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks’ secondary is underdoing a bit of a rebuild, with the likes of Quandre Diggs and Jamal Adams no longer in town. The responsibility of containing Harrison Jr. now falls to Julian Love, Riq Woolen, and of course, Devon Witherspoon – last year’s No. 5 overall pick.

