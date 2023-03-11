NFC West Watch: Brock Purdy underwent elbow surgery on Friday

The Seattle Seahawks’ arch division rivals, the San Francisco 49ers, announced that quarterback Brock Purdy underwent surgery for his injured elbow on Friday. Purdy had injured his UCL in his throwing arm during San Francisco’s devastating blowout loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship game. With Purdy out, the 49ers offense posed little threat to the Eagles.

Purdy’s surgery was delayed to due to reported swelling in his elbow that had not subsided. Now, the former Mr. Irrelevant has finally had the procedure.

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy underwent successful surgery on his right elbow today. — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) March 10, 2023

Currently, Purdy is on a six month timeline, with hopes to begin throwing in June. If Purdy is able to stick to this timeline, he could be ready for the start of the season. However, if he is not, the 49ers will continue to remain trapped in quarterback purgatory.

Jimmy Garoppolo won’t be back to bail San Francisco out once more, and Trey Lance is still recovering from his own season ending injury. Even if he is ready this summer, nothing he’s shown in the last two years should give anyone confidence he is capable of being a franchise caliber player.

The 49ers have indicated they might make another addition at the position. Could it be via the draft? Another journeyman backup? Or, perhaps a veteran.

Is anyone truly sold on Tom Brady staying retired this time?

