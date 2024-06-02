NFC West has top interior pass rushers and promising hopefuls to add to them

The NFC has some of the best interior pass rushers in the NFL. They also have three new, young players who hope to be added to that list.

As the offseason goes, late spring and summer is the time of lists and rankings and Doug Farrar and Greg Cosell give us the top eight interior pass rushers in the league.

Of those eight, three are in the NFC West, and it doesn’t even include Aaron Donald, as the future Hall of Famer retired from the NFL this offseason.

They include Javon Hargrave of the San Francisco 49ers, Kobie Turner of the Los Angeles Rams and Jarran Reed of the Seattle Seahawks.

That makes the NFC West a very tough division to play against. They have true disruptors in the passing game.

But it doesn’t stop there. The division added three talented rookies who have the potential to find their way on future lists.

The Seahawks drafted Byron Murphy II in the first round. The Arizona Cardinals selected Darius Robinson in the first round. The Rams added Braden Fiske in the second round.

Between the top pass rushers already in the division and the ones who have been added, the NFC West should continue to be one of the toughest ones to face for their physicality up front.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire