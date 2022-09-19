NFC West all tied at 1-1 after Week 2

The NFC West looked bad in Week 1, as the Seattle Seahawks were the only team to pick up a win. That changed in Week 2. The division went 3-1 in Week 2 and now has all four teams tied with a 1-1 record.

This is what the standings look like after two games in the NFC West.

San Francisco 49ers, 1-1 (1-0 division record) Los Angeles Rams, 1-1 (1-0 conference record) Arizona Cardinals, 1-1 Seattle Seahawks, 1-1 (0-1 division record)

The 49ers technically are the division leaders right now because they are the only team with a division win. The Rams are next because their one win is a conference win.

The Cardinals have neither had a conference game nor a division game, which is why they are ahead of the Seahawks, who are 0-1 in divisional games.

Here is what happened on Sunday and what is coming up in Week 3.

San Francisco 49ers

Quarterback Trey Lance’s season is over as he broke his ankle early in the 49ers’ 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

Jimmy Garoppolo took over and had both a passing touchdown and a rushing touchdown, while the defense allowed only 216 yards of offense from Seattle.

The only points the 49ers allowed were on a blocked field goal returned for a touchdown.

Los Angeles Rams

The Rams beat the Atlanta Falcons 31-27, bouncing back from their season-opening 31-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

They built a 28-3 third-quarter lead and then nearly blew it.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford threw two interceptions, giving him five in two games.

The Falcons got two touchdown passes in the second half from quarterback Marcus Mariota and returned a block punt for a touchdown, but Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey picked off a pass in the end zone to win it for the Rams.

They had another three takeaways on defense after forcing four turnovers in Week 1.

Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals trailed the Las Vegas Raiders 20-0 at halftime but rallied back with two fourth-quarter touchdowns and two two-point conversions to force overtime.

Quarterback Kyler Murray passed for a touchdown and rushed for another as time expired in regulation, and got the two-point conversions, one with his legs and the last with his arm.

In overtime, linebacker Isaiah Simmons forced Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow to fumble for the second straight time he touched the ball and then cornerback Byron Murphy recovered the fumble and returned it 59 yards for the game-ending, game-winning touchdown.

Seattle Seahawks

After their shocking Week 1 win over Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos, the Seahawks were held to 216 yards and zero offensive touchdowns. They had three turnovers. They allowed the 49ers to get out to a 20-0 halftime lead, and that was it.

Coming up in Week 3

In Week 3, the Rams and Cardinals will face one another at State Farm Stadium in Arizona. The Rams have beaten the Cardinals in 10 of the last 11 matchups and the Cardinals have not beaten the Rams at home since 2016.

The Seahawks will host an 0-2 Falcons team and the 49ers will face the Denver Broncos on the road in the Sunday night game.

