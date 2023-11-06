NFC West teams combined for an unbelievably miserable showing in Week 9

The Los Angeles Rams limped their way through a dreadful 20-3 loss to the Green Bay Packers, scoring a season-low three points and gaining a season-low 187 total yards on offense. It was almost to be expected with Brett Rypien under center and Rob Havenstein missing from the starting lineup at right tackle, but it’s probably fair to say the Rams’ performance on Sunday was far worse than the team anticipated.

What might be the most amazing part of that game is that no other NFC West team scored more points than the Rams’ three.

It was a painfully bad day for all three of the teams in the division that played on Sunday. The 49ers were off in Week 9 and they only scored six fewer points than the rest of the NFC West combined. San Francisco even had the same number of touchdowns as the other three teams in the division this week: zero.

Rams

20-3 loss to Packers

Zero touchdowns

187 total yards

Seahawks

37-3 loss to Ravens

Zero touchdowns

151 total yards

Cardinals

27-0 loss to Browns

Zero touchdowns

58 total yards

According to Sheil Kapadia, the Rams, Seahawks and Cardinals’ performances were all among the 10 worst in the NFL this season based on EPA per drive.

The Browns defensive performance today was the best for any team this season based on EPA per drive. Packers were 6th-best. Ravens were 9th-best. Said differently: The Cardinals, Rams, and Seahawks had bottom-10 performances for any offense in a game this season. — Sheil Kapadia (@SheilKapadia) November 6, 2023

The Rams, Seahawks and Cardinals were the only teams in the NFL this week to score no touchdowns. Even the Tommy DeVito-led Giants scored a touchdown in their 30-6 loss to the Raiders! The NFC West’s six total points were tied with the Giants for the fewest of any team in the NFL, with all the other teams scoring at least 13 points.

In 180 minutes of action, the Rams, Seahawks and Cardinals had 396 total yards. C.J. Stroud alone threw for 470 yards in the Texans’ 39-37 win over the Bucs.

As bad as the Rams were on Sunday, the rest of the division was equally miserable on offense. The 49ers should be thankful they weren’t playing because they might’ve been hit by the Week 9 curse in the NFC West, too.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire