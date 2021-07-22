Which NFC West team has the best backup QB?

Our yearly player and position rankings within the NFC West have begun. Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is the No. 1 QB in the division.

Next up, we rank the four backup quarterbacks in the division.

Colt McCoy, Arizona Cardinals

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

McCoy is a steady backup. He can be counted on to get a team ably through the game and even make a spot start. He is what he is and has seen a lot in his 11 seasons and four teams in the NFL. Why is he ahead of No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance? Because while he clearly has the most talent of all the guys on this list, he is a backup who will become the starter. McCoy is exactly who the Cardinals need.

Trey Lane, San Francisco 49ers

D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Lance is unproven but he has the highest ceiling He will be the backup for a maximum of one year. Of course, since he is a rookie, he is not the ideal player to have to come in during a game and might not be good as a starter this year, but his raw talent is intriguing.

Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Smith is like McCoy. He was a starter for longer but now is a savvy veteran. He has not played as much as McCoy recently, but he would give the Seahawks a steady, veteran presence if he had to come into a game.

John Wolford, Los Angeles Rams

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Rams head coach Sean McVay raved about Wolford last year, who actually started a playoff game. But he is neither savvy veteran nor is he the top-end future franchise quarterback.

