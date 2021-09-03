NFC West Tailgate: Talking winners, losers, sleepers, and more

NFC West

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Top team and sleeper? Yep. The "underdog" idea would point to the Arizona Cardinals, but there is nothing to suggest they will develop from a pretender into a contender. Someone has to wear the title, so we will go with the 49ers despite having picked them to win the division (and many odds boards having them as the chalk). That said, any team that comes off a double-digit loss season and you think can rule the following year can quickly be dubbed a "sleeper."

Top team

Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The division is loaded, and you could go with one of three teams. Going to toss the Rams because there is nothing to suggest that Matthew Stafford will be the answer to all the quarterback issues—despite the hard-core belief he is in LA. Pete Carroll and the Seahawks always find their way to double-digit victories. Let's be different and look for Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers to find their way back to the top after a troubled season. There is a ton of talent by the Bay, and they will find a way to the top of the NFC West.

Bottom team

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

This is much simpler than choosing the best. The Arizona Cardinals and their coach Kliff Kingsbury define mediocrity. There is nothing to suggest -- J.J Watt and A.J. Green additions aside -- they will be in the mix with the top three franchises. This should be a critical year for Kingsbury, who somehow avoids the heat despite finding his team's records to always treading around .500 ... or below.

Sleeper

Billy Hardiman-USA TODAY Sports

Breakout player to watch

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Sorry, we aren't choosing Matthew Stafford. However, we will go with another Los Angeles Ram. It isn't often that a sixth-round pick will step into the secondary and look like a seasoned pro—but that is exactly what Jordan Fuller did after being drafted from Ohio State. (Talk about a steal in the sixth round at 199. Heck, it took another 199th overall pick, Tom Brady, a year to break into the New England Patriots starting lineup.) In 12 games, Fuller had three picks and five passes defensed. Look for quarterbacks to have all sorts of issues when looking to throw on the Rams' talented secondary.

First coach on the hot seat

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Kliff Kingsbury. When your record is constantly mediocre, you put yourself in jeopardy of being let go. No one has said that yet in the desert, but one has to believe this season is the one Kingsbury must deliver a team that at worst contends for a Wild-Card spot ... if not more. No one should be surprised for his name to be on the hot seat should the Cardinals dawdle.

Best uniforms

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

We are going to toss the Cardinals immediately. The bird on the helmet is the best thing about Arizona. The Rams are constantly fiddling, and the fan base never seems quite happy with the result. (There were years and years past their outfits were beloved.) That brings us to the 49ers and Seahawks: Seattle has a thin edge over San Francisco. The 49ers are classic with their red-white-and gold look. However, the Seahawks can do so much with their colors, and many of the designs are spectacular.

Best stadium

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

SoFi Stadium. No contest.

Best fans

Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

The 12th Man in Seattle by a landslide. More NFL Tailgates: NFC North. NFC South. NFC East.

