NFC West standings: Seahawks suffer division’s first loss

The NFC West is largely considered the best division in the NFL this year. The entire division went undefeated in Week 1 and almost did again in Week 2.

The Seattle Seahawks suffered an overtime loss to the Tennessee Titans, giving them the only blemish in the division.

So there are now three 2-0 teams, but the San Francisco 49ers are currently the division leaders because both of their wins this season have been over conference opponents. The Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams each have only one conference win. The Cardinals hold a slight tiebreaker over the Rams because of a better point differential.

Here are the current standings in the division:

San Francisco 49ers, 2-0 (2-0 in conference)

Arizona Cardinals, 2-0 (1-0 in conference)

Los Angeles Rams, 2-0 (1-0 in conference)

Seattle Seahawks, 1-1

Read on for what happened in the division’s games on Sunday.

49ers 17, Eagles 11

After scoring 41 points in Week 1, the 49ers had to grind out a low-scoring win. Neither team turned the ball over and neither team had more than 328 total yards of offense. 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo had 189 yards and a touchdown pass and also rushed for a touchdown. Defensive end Nick Bosa had two sacks in the win.

Rams 27, Colts 24

Rams receiver Cooper Kupp had nine catches for 163 yards and two touchdowns as the Rams take down the Colts in a close game. Kicker Matt Gay hit a 38-yards field goal with 2:23 to go and, replacing injured quarterback Carson Wentz, Jacob Eason threw an interception to Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey on the next play from scrimmage. Wentz had a touchdown pass and was picked off once.

Cardinals 34, Vikings 33

The Cardinals won a nail-biter to start the season 2-0. Vikings kicker Greg Joseph missed a 37-yard field goal as time expired that would have won the game. Kyler Murray had 400 passing yards, three touchdown passes and a rushing touchdown, but he was intercepted twice and one pick was returned for a touchdown, and he was sacked three times. Rookie receiver Rondale Moore had seven catches for 114 yards, including a 77-yard touchdown catch.

Titans 33, Seahawks 30 (OT)

After being stymied by the Cardinals in Week 1, the Titans rolled offensively against the Seahawks. Seattle had a 30-16 fourth-quarter lead but the Titans scored two touchdowns to tie the game and then hit the game-winning field goal in overtime. Running back Derrick Henry, held to only 58 yards in Week 1, ran all over Seattle. He finished with 182 yards and three touchdowns on 35 carries, while quarterback Ryan Tannehill added 347 passing yards. Tennessee had 532 total yards of offense against the Seahawks. Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson had 343 passing yards and two touchdown passes.

