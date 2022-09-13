NFC West standings: Seahawks somehow come out as only Week 1 winner

The season has only begun with Week 1 now in the books, and fans will be surprised upon glancing at the NFC West standings. It isn’t the defending champion Los Angeles Rams at the top. It’s not the San Francisco 49ers, who faced the Chicago Bears in Week 1, leading the way. The Arizona Cardinals aren’t atop the division, either.

It’s the Seattle Seahawks, led by Geno Smith, who currently sit in first place in the NFC West. It’s the same Seahawks team that many predicted will be in contention for the top pick in the 2023 draft after trading away Russell Wilson this offseason.

Again, it’s only one week, but the Seahawks currently lead the NFC West and are the only team in the division with a win.

Seahawks: 1-0 49ers: 0-1 Cardinals: 0-1 Rams: 0-1

The Seahawks beat Wilson and the Broncos, 17-16, on Monday night to close out Week 1, an absolutely wild game that featured two fumbles by Denver inside the 1-yard line, as well as an attempted 64-yard game-winning field goal by Brandon McManus after some mind-blowingly terrible clock management by first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett.

The Rams, of course, lost to the Bills in the opener, falling 31-10 at home. It was a frustrating loss for the Los Angeles, and certainly not the way Sean McVay wanted to start the season.

The Bears took down the 49ers, 19-10, in a downpour at Soldier Field, flooding the field and making it difficult for either team to move the ball on offense. And the Cardinals were blown out by the Chiefs, 44-21, at home, allowing five touchdown passes to Patrick Mahomes.

Needless to say, it’s not the start to the year anyone expected in the NFC West.

