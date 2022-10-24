NFC West standings: Seahawks take lead in division as only team above .500

If you were to ask 100 people which team would be leading the NFC West after seven weeks, there probably wouldn’t have been more than two who said the Seahawks. The Rams, 49ers and Cardinals all looked like contenders before the season began, while the Seahawks were expected to be one of the worst teams in the NFL after trading Russell Wilson and cutting Bobby Wagner.

But much to the surprise of just about everyone, it’s those same Seahawks who are leading the NFC West through seven weeks. And amazingly, they’re the only team of the four that is above .500.

Seahawks: 4-3

Rams: 3-3

49ers: 3-4

Cardinals: 3-4

In Week 7, while the Rams were on their bye, the rest of the division went 2-1. The Seahawks beat the Chargers on the road, 37-23, behind yet another surprisingly good performance by Geno Smith.

The Cardinals topped the Saints on Thursday night, 42-34, in what was their best offensive showing of the season. And the 49ers were crushed by the Chiefs at home, 44-23, with Jimmy Garoppolo throwing one interception and losing a fumble.

The Rams can’t really complain about the Week 7 results around the division, even if the Seahawks did take sole possession of the division. Los Angeles can now go a game and a half up on the 49ers with a win on Sunday, which is critical considering San Francisco already beat the Rams in Week 4.

