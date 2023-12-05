NFC West standings: Seahawks drop to 3rd; 49ers remain on top
The NFC West saw a change in the standings for the first time in a few weeks. Not long ago, the Seattle Seahawks were in the division lead. Now they have fallen to third place.
Entering Week 14, here is what the standings look like in the NFC West:
San Francisco 49ers, 93 (3-0 division)
Los Angeles Rams, 6-6 (4-1 division, 2-0 vs. Seahawks)
Seattle Seahawks, 6-6 (1-3 division, 0-2 vs. Rams)
Arizona Cardinals, 3-10 (0-4 division)
Let’s take a look at what happened in Week 13.
Coming up in Week 14
The Cardinals have their bye week, finally
The Rams will be on the road to face the 9-3 Baltimore Ravens.
The Seahawks will be on the road to face the 49ers.