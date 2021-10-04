NFC West standings: Cardinals alone in 1st place after win over Rams

The NFC West had each of its four teams playing one another in Week 4. There is now only one undefeated team remaining — the Arizona Cardinals. The first quarter of the season is complete and the division remains incredibly competitive.

Here is what the standings look like after four weeks:

The Seahawks are ahead of the 49ers in the standings because of their head-to-head win over them.

Let’s look at each team, what happened and what’s ahead in Week 5, as that will also be a week of divisional matchups.

Arizona Cardinals

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinals sent a message to the division and the rest of the league that they are for real this season. The Rams were coming off a 34-24 win over the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers and looked like the best team in the NFC heading into Week 4.

The Cardinals, who had lost eight straight games to the Rams, dominated. They scored over 30 points and gained over 400 yards for the fourth straight game, defeating the Rams 37-20. Kyler Murray had two touchdown passes, James Conner rushed for a pair of scores, Chase Edmonds rushed for 120 yards and the defense forced two Rams turnovers.

The Cardinals host the 49ers in Week 5.

Los Angeles Rams

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Rams suffered their first loss of the year, a 37-20 drubbing by the Cardinals. Their defense was unable to do anything against the Arizona offense, who gained 465 yards and were 8-for-13 on third down.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford had 280 passing yards and two touchdown passes, and he wasn’t sacked, but he threw a first-quarter interception that led to the Cardinals taking the lead for the first time.

The Rams’ only points in the second half were from Stafford’s touchdown pass to Robert Woods with 1:14 left in the game when they were down 24 points.

They are on the road to face the Seattle Seahawks Thursday night.

Seattle Seahawks

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Seahawks only had 234 yards of offense but scored four touchdowns against the 49ers. Quarterback Russell Wilson threw two touchdown passes and rushed for another.

The defense forced two turnovers and took advantage of a calf injury to 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

Seattle hosts the Rams on Thursday night.

San Francisco 49ers

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Niners lost their second straight game, falling 28-21 to the Seahawks at home.

They lost quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to a calf injury and he expects to miss a couple of weeks, which means rookie Trey Lance will get the start in Arizona in Week 5.

They held the Seahawks to 2-for-10 on third down but allowed them to score touchdowns on all four trips to the red zone.

Receiver Deebo Samuel had a big game, catching eight passes for 156 yards and two touchdowns, while defensive end Dee Ford had a pair of sacks.

They travel to Arizona in Week 5 to take on the undefeated Cardinals.

