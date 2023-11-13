NFC West standings: 49ers, Seahawks still tied atop division

The 49ers and Seahawks both won Sunday to stay in a dead heat atop the NFC West.

San Francisco briefly conceded the division lead to Seattle heading into Week 9, but the Seahawks’ loss to the Ravens put them in a tie with the 49ers for the division lead. Both teams won Sunday with Seattle sneaking past the Commanders on a last-second field goal to win it.

The Cardinals also got a victory in Kyler Murray’s return. They beat the Falcons on a last-second field goal as well.

Here’s what the NFC West standings now look like:

1. 49ers (6-3)

2. Seahawks (6-3)

3. Rams (3-6)

4. Cardinals (2-8)

San Francisco holds the lead on the strength of their superior record in the division. However, that’s mostly meaningless at the Week 10 mark.

The 49ers and Seahawks still face each other twice in the next few weeks. Given that neither team can gain separation, those two games will likely determine the division winner.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire