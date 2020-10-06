NFC West Roundup: How the division fared Week 4

Week 4 of the 2020 NFL season is in the books, and the Seahawks are still in first place in the NFC West following a victory over the Miami Dolphins. The defense showed improvement while the offense scored 30+ points for the fourth consecutive game for the first time since 2015.

The Seahawks also moved to 4-0 for the first time since 2013, which is certainly encouraging since they won the Super Bowl that season. Seattle’s schedule is looking favorable and the team controls its own destiny unless COVID-19 has other ideas. Let’s have a look at how their division rivals in Week 4.

Arizona Cardinals 21, Carolina Panthers 31

The Cardinals suffered their second loss of the season at the hands of Carolina on the road. The game was not as close as the final score may suggest, as the Panthers maintained a comfortable lead throughout and the Cardinals’ last touchdown came in garbage time. Carolina’s defense contained Kyler Murray for the most part despite his three TD passes and 77.4% completion rate, and its offense ravaged Arizona to the tune of 444 total yards. In addition, the Cardinals’ defense did not get a single sack on Teddy Bridgewater. Arizona is now reeling after a 2-0 start, and this could prove consequential for them in a stacked NFC West.

New York Giants 9, Los Angeles Rams 17

The Rams stayed in range of Seattle with their third victory of the season over the winless Giants. Unlike the Cardinals game, this one stayed close throughout, but the Rams led the entire way. Jared Goff was efficient despite the offense not getting many explosive plays and the defense held back a struggling Giants offense, not allowing a single touchdown. This game was also notable for a skirmish between Giants (and former Seahawks) wide receiver Golden Tate and Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey. Los Angeles did enough to get the win and the Seahawks should be wary of the fact that the division is not a runaway victory.

Philadelphia Eagles 25, San Francisco 49ers 20

The 49ers dropped to 2-2 on “Sunday Night Football” against the Eagles, playing without Jimmy Garoppolo once again. Nick Mullens struggled behind a consistently outmatched offensive line and made some questionable decisions himself, including an egregious pick-six. Tight end George Kittle remained his elite self, catching 15 passes for 183 yards and a touchdown, albeit with a drop on a crucial two-point conversion attempt. Mullens was eventually pulled in favor of CJ Beathard, who certainly played better than the former and even gave the 49ers a chance to win near the end. Ultimately, it was not enough, and San Francisco is now in last place in the division.

