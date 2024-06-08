NFC West Roundup: 49ers extend CMC, Matt Stafford contract update, more

The Seattle Seahawks have been on the move this offseason. They traded for quarterback Sam Howell, they had an excellent draft, and they re-signed their prize acquision from last year in Leonard Williams. However, they certainly are not the only NFC West teams on the move.

I’d say it is about time to get a quick NFC West update from the three division rivals, and see what they have been up to so far:

49ers extend RB Christian McCaffrey

One of, if not perhaps the best, running backs in the NFL is regretably staying in the division. The San Francisco 49ers, Seattle’s most loathsome rival, recently re-signed the best player on the team. Christian McCaffrey signed a two-year deal worth $38 million. In a league where running backs rarely get paid, McCaffrey just got another major payday.

Rams QB Matt Stafford wants new deal, too

The 49ers may have extended one of their stars, but the Los Angeles Rams have not. At least not yet. Quarterback Matthew Stafford is looking for a new contract, but he is still expected to attend minicamp despite the dispute. Considering the Rams were reportedly looking to trade Stafford last year, it seems unlikely they are going to be forking over more guaranteed money, even to the quarterback who helped win them a Super Bowl.

Budda Baker wants to stay with Cardinals

Matthew Stafford is not the only star in the NFC West who wants a new contract. Arizona Cardinals’ Pro Bowl safety Budda Baker has been eyeing one for some time now. Like Stafford, Baker was available at his team’s voluntary offseason program. Baker made it clear to the media that his goal is to remain a member of the Cardinals. While I’m sure there are plenty of Huskies fans in Seattle who would like to see him return to the Emerald City one day, right now Baker wants to stay in the Valley of the Sun.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire