NFC West Roster Reset: Biggest offseason changes for Rams

Gold and Black

Purdue's gotten some future roster clarity already this spring, as seniors-to-be Sasha Stefanovic and Eric Hunter have indicated that they do not plan to return to the program for an extra pandemic year of eligibility in 2022-2023, Matt Painter said Wednesday. Fellow rising senior Trevion Williams has not made any such statement, but it's likely, Painter suggested, that he'd pursue professional opportunities after this season, should he return for it. Williams has entered his name for the NBA Draft, with the option to return to Purdue being maintained.