NFC West rival 49ers make big trade for RB Christian McCaffrey

While the Arizona Cardinals were on their way to a 42-34 win over the New Orleans Saints Thursday night, big news broke about an NFC West rival. The San Francisco acquired running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers.

They gave up a lot, trading away draft picks in the second, third and fourth rounds in 2023 and a fifth-round pick in 2024.

A healthy McCaffrey could be a game-changer for San Francisco’s offense. However, he has struggled to stay healthy.

So far this season, through six games, he has rushed for 393 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 4.6 yards per rushing attempt. He also has caught 33 passes for 277 yards and a score, giving him 670 total yards from scrimmage.

The Cardinals faced him and the Panthers earlier this season and have yet to face the 49ers. Since the Cardinals have not faced the Niners yet this season, they could potentially face McCaffrey three times this season.

