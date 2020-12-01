NFC West recap: Seahawks take control of division after Rams, Cardinals falter

The NFC West again has a new leader. After Week 12, the Seattle Seahawks are in control of the division. They hold a one-game lead over the Los Angeles Rams and a two-game lead over the Arizona Cardinals, both of whom lost their games over the weekend.

Here are the current standings:

Seattle Seahawks, 8-3 Los Angeles Rams, 7-4 Arizona Cardinals, 6-5 San Francisco 49ers, 5-6

What happened in Week 12?





Seahawks 23, Eagles 17

The Seahawks sacked Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz six times and picked him off once, while receiver DK Metcalf caught 10 passes for 177 yards on Monday night. They held Philadelphia to only 250 total yards. The defense appears to be coming around for the Seahawks, which means they might run away with the division. They will host the 4-7 New York Giants in Week 13.

Patriots 20, Cardinals 17

The Cardinals outdid the Patriots in essentially every meaningful statistic, but kicker Zane Gonzalez missed a game-winning field goal with under two minutes left in the game and a 14-yard Cam Newton run on 3rd-and-13, combined with a questionable unnecessary roughness penalty, set up a 50-yard game-winning kick by Nick Folk for the win. The Cardinals held Newton 9-of-18 passing for only 84 yards and two interceptions. It was the Cardinals' second straight loss and third in four games. They will host the Los Angeles Rams in Week 13.

49ers 23, Rams 20

Rams quarterback Jared Goff fumbled once and was intercepted twice, including once by rookie defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw, who returned it 27 yards for a touchdown. Robbie Gould kicked a 42-yard field goal as time expired to sweep the season series against the Rams and knock them out of first place in the division. The Rams and 49ers both travel to Arizona this week. The Rams play the Cardinals, while the 49ers cannot play in their home stadium. They will play the Buffalo Bills Monday night at State Farm Stadium.

