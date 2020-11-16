NFC West recap: Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks all 6-3

The NFC West has gotten tighter. After Week 10’s games, there is a new team atop the division. While there are three teams with the same record, the Arizona Cardinals are now in first place in the NFC West.

Here are the current standings entering Week 11.

Arizona Cardinals, 6-3 (2-0 division) Los Angeles Rams, 6-3 (1-1 division) Seattle Seahawks, 6-2 (1-2 division) San Francisco 49ers, 4-6

Here is what went down in the division on Sunday.





Cardinals 32, Bills 30

The Cardinals trailed 23-9 in the third quarter but then rallied to take a 26-23 lead after quarterback Kyler Murray rushed for two touchdowns. However, despite intercepting Josh Allen twice, Allen threw his second touchdown pass of the afternoon to Stefon Diggs with 34 seconds left in the game to take a 30-26 lead. When it looked like the Cardinals would lose their second straight game, Kyler Murray threw a Hail Mary to DeAndre Hopkins that he caught for the game-winning touchdown with two seconds left in the game. The Cardinals will face the Seahawks for the second and final time this season Thursday night in Seattle.

Rams 23, Seahawks 16

Russell Wilson failed to throw a touchdown pass and was intercepted twice and sacked six times by the Rams. Jared Goff threw for over 300 yards, but the Rams had three rushing touchdowns in the game. The Seahawks, after a 5-0 start, have now lost three of four games and face the Cardinals and their No. 1 offense in the league on Thursday night. The Rams will face Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road on Monday night.

Saints 27, 49ers 13

The 49ers took a 10-0 lead and the defense was fantastic, allowing only 237 total yards to New Orleans and holding Drew Brees to 76 passing yards. However, quarterback Nick Mullens was picked off twice and the 49ers muffed two punts that were recovered by New Orleans. They have now lost three games in a row as they enter their bye week.

