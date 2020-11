The NFC West could have had a new leader in Week 9. However, it did not happen and not a single team in the division won a game. The Arizona Cardinals, Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers all lost in Week 9, while the Los Angeles Rams were on their bye.

Here is how the division stacks up now.

Seattle Seahawks, 6-2 (1-1 division) Arizona Cardinals 5-3 (2-0 division) Los Angeles Rams 5-3 (0-1 division) San Francisco 49ers 4-5 (1-2 division)

Read on for what happened in Week 9.