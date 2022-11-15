NFC West race tightens in Week 11

Entering Week 10, the Seattle Seahawks had a solid leading the NFC West. All four teams in the division had games in Week 10 and two came away with wins.

After all the action for the four teams, the Seahawks are still in the lead but things have tightened a little.

Let’s have a look at the standings after Week 10, what happened in the games and what is coming up in Week 11.

NFC West standings, Week 11

Seattle Seahawks, 6-4 (2-1 division) San Francisco 49ers, 5-4 (3-0 division) Arizona Cardinals, 4-6 (1-3 division) Los Angeles Rams, 3-6 (1-3 division)

Seattle Seahawks

Seattle fell to 6-4 with a 21-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday in Munich.

Seattle was held to only 283 total yards and 1-for-9 on third down by the Tampa defense. Geno Smith passed for 275 yards and two touchdowns but most of it came too late as the Bucs jumped out to a 21-3 lead.

Tom Brady had two touchdown passes and the Bucs had 419 total yards.

San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers, after trailing the Los Angeles Chargers 16-10 at halftime, did not allow another point and scored 12 unanswered points behind 157 rushing yards and two touchdowns as a team.

Running back Elijah Mitchell had 89 yards in his return from injured reserve.

Arizona Cardinals

Backup quarterback Colt McCoy led the Cardinals to a 27-17 win over the Rams, who also played their backup quarterback, John Wolford.

McCoy helped the offense move quickly and the Cardinals avoided mistakes that have plagued them.

Meanwhile, the defense took advantage of a struggling Rams offense. They held the Rams to 256 yards of offense, only allowed then to convert on 3-of-11 third downs, held receiver Cooper Kupp to only three receptions for minus-1 yards and forced two turnovers.

They lost tight end Zach Ertz to what appears to be a season-ending knee injury.

Los Angeles Rams

It was the Rams’ fifth loss in six games and more struggles offensively in their 27-17 loss to the Cardinals at home.

John Wolford threw his first career NFL touchdown pass but it came in garbage time. He was sacked three times and intercepted once.

Coming up in Week 11

The Seahawks will have the week off, as they will be on their bye.

The Rams will travel to Louisiana to face the New Orleans Saints, while the Cardinals and 49ers will be featured in Week 11 in prime time Monday night in an international game in Mexico City.

