NFC West QBs don’t get much love from PFF

The NFC West has a pair of uncertain quarterback situations as the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals both have quarterbacks coming back from injuries.

The Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks, though, have clarity at quarterback.

But Pro Football Focus’ rankings of the 32 team’s projected Week 1 starting quarterbacks show the division has far from an ideal situation at the position.

No one in the division cracks the top 10.

No. 12: Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

His 2022 season throwing only 10 touchdown passes in nine games before his season ended sees him tumble out of the top 10.

He was special in 2021 but his health last season casts some doubt on 2023.

No. 15: Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks

It seems the only people who believed Smith coudl do what he did last season were the people in the building there.

He led the NFL in completion percentage, threw 30 touchdown passes and had nearly 4,300 passing yards.

Yet, the belief that it was perhaps a tad flukey, especially with a decline in play later in the season, is what has him in the middle of these rankings.

No. 23: Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers

He led the 49ers to eight straight wins as a rookie third-stringer.

However, there is some question whether he can replicate that, especially coming back from offseason elbow surgery.

No. 29: Colt McCoy, Arizona Cardinals

Kyler Murray is not included in these rankings because he is not expected to start the season able to play. It is uncertain how long it will take for him to get back.

McCoy, a great backup, is not a starter you want. However, ranking behind guys like Jordan Love and Sam Howell seems just a tad disrespectful.

