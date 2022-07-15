NFC West QB rankings: Matthew Stafford edges out Kyler Murray

The NFL offseason is nearing its close as training camps will open at the end of this month. As we have done each of the last few years in July, it is time to go through the NFC West and rank the players at each position and each team in positions groups.

We start with the most important position on the field — quarterback.

Things look different in the division in 2022 because the Seattle Seahawks traded away Russell Wilson, who was the clear No. 1 at the position in the division.

Where does Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray rank?

No. 1: Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Stafford and Murray were ranked 2A and 2B last year behind Wilson. Stafford, who languished for over a decade with the Detroit Lions, never winning a playoff game, flourished in 2021. He had more passing yards than any season since 2012. He tied his career-high with 41 touchdown passes and led the Rams to a championship.

In terms of talent, Murray has the slight edge, but coming off his best season in years and Murray’s decline in play late in 2021, Stafford earns the title of best in the division.

No. 2: Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

Murray and Stafford were neck-and-neck in the first half of last season for MVP consideration. Murray was fantastic but then got hurt and had DeAndre Hopkins get hurt. The defense declined and Murray’s effectiveness declined.

The Cardinals won 11 games and made it to the postseason, and he improved his completion percentage, his yards per attempt and his interception percentage. However, he could not put the team on his shoulders late in the year. He is just behind Stafford.

No. 3: Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers

This is funny because he will not be the 49ers’ starting quarterback. He ranks higher than Trey Lance, who replaces him. Garoppolo will not be on the 49ers once the season begins, but he is still clearly the third-best quarterback in the division. He is 31-14 as a starter for the Niners and had a whopping 8.6 yards per attempt last season. He led the 49ers to the playoffs and to the NFC Championship Game.

But the 49ers don’t want him anymore.

No. 4: Trey Lance, San Francisco 49ers

Lance showed some flashes last season late in the year. His arm talent and playmaking ability are undeniable. The question is whether he will be able to process NFL defenses.

The 2021 No. 3 overall pick is more talented than any of the quarterbacks on the Seattle Seahawks, but he still trails Garoppolo, Murray and Stafford.

The 49ers are banking on him being pretty good in 2022 if they want to return to the postseason with a talented roster around him.

No. 5: Colt McCoy, Arizona Cardinals

McCoy showed he still can play, going 2-1 as a starter last season. He has the arm strength and the smarts. He could start for many NFL teams if they weren’t looking for someone young.

The question is whether he is better than any of the Seahawks quarterbacks.

McCoy is a better playmaker than Geno Smith and is less reckless than Drew Lock.

No. 6: Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks

Smith is heady and still has talent. However, when given game action as a starter in place of an injured Russell Wilson, he was effective but not good enough to lead Seattle to victories. They went 1-2 when he started.

He is steady, reliable and makes good decisions. However, the offense bogs down with him under center. He seems to have in the inside track to be the Seahawks’ starter in 2022.

No. 7: Drew Lock, Seattle Seahawks

Lock has a live arm but is a turnover machine. He is reckless. In only 13 games in 2020, he led the NFL in interceptions with 15 for the Broncos.

No. 8: John Wolford, Los Angeles Rams

Wolford has the trust of his head coach, Sean McVay, but he would not start on any NFL team unless the starter were injured.

If Wolford had to play for the Rams, they would be in trouble now.

