NFC West Preview and Wagering Opportunities









Don't miss Sharp's other Divisional Previews: NFC East | NFC South | NFC North | AFC East | AFC North | AFC South | AFC West

San Francisco 49ers

When discussing the 49ers in February, the weak link was said to be the passing game, and specifically, Jimmy Garoppolo. The defense was great, as was the run game, but complaints came about Garoppolo. But I never quite bought into that. They had the eighth-best passing offense despite playing the 10th-toughest schedule of pass defenses. The 49ers also had the NFL’s most explosive passing offense of 2019, with 13% of their passes producing gains of 20 or more yards. It wasn’t just the best mark in the NFL last year, it was the best mark of the last four years.

It was Kyle Shanahan, not Garoppolo, that made the passing offense what it was, but Jimmy G still delivered often when he was needed, and was absolutely more than adequate in most situations. For my money, the top offensive mind in the NFL right now is Shanahan. And I’m not just saying that now, as he went to the Super Bowl, I said it when his 49ers went 4-12 in 2018 and everyone was hopping on board the Sean McVay train after his Super Bowl appearance.

The combination of pre-snap motion with play action with varying personnel groupings, particularly 21 and 12 personnel, makes this offense extremely difficult to prepare for. Most teams would feel the loss of retired LT Joe Staley badly, but the 49ers landed stud LT Trent Williams to replace him. It was brutal to see WR Deebo Samuel go down this offseason, particularly because the team already had to replace departed WR Emmanuel Sanders, but I’m still optimistic this passing offense gets off to a fast enough start. Particularly considering they face three bottom-five pass defenses in the first five weeks of the season.

While I think the offense stays top-10 and remains productive, I have my concerns about the defense. They play a much more difficult schedule in 2020, and we should expect the offenses of the Cardinals and Seahawks to be better. From Week 6 onward, the 49ers are projected to face the NFL’s third-toughest schedule, playing nine of 11 games against teams forecast to have winning records in 2020. That said, the NFL did significant favors for the 49ers with regard to when they play their games. The 49ers host three primetime games who are not West coast teams (Eagles Week 4, Packers Week 9, and Bills Week 13). These are brutal trips for those opposing teams and playing on the West coast in primetime is extremely difficult.

Editor's Note: Make the right call with EDGE+ BET! Get FREE access through Sept. 28 to our exclusive Edge Finder and all of our other tools to help you sharpen your betting skills. Click here to learn more!

Seattle Seahawks

To start the 2019 season, Seattle trailed in 10 of 12 games. And yet somehow they went 10-2, winning 83% of those games. Considering teams lose 64% of games that opponents have a lead, to win 83% of these games over is remarkable but it’s also unsustainable. They only were able to achieve such a mark thanks to the brilliance of Russell Wilson. But for them to achieve their ultimate goal, they absolutely must start faster in games.

Seattle improved in some aspects in and one area was on early downs offensively. Using my Early Down Success Rate (EDSR) metric, Seattle’s ability to produce successful plays and bypass third downs was illustrated in their shift from 19th in 2018 to seventh in 2019. However, Seattle’s defense declined to 29th last year. As a result, Seattle won the EDSR battle in just six of 16 games in 2019. Russell Wilson was absolutely outstanding when passing on early downs. He was second in virtually everything, including success rate (62%), YPA (8.6), TD:INT ratio (25:3), and rating (116). His early down passes recorded the fifth-most EPA (55.5) of any quarterback.

Offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer increased the rate of early down passing in 2019, which was a positive. On first half early downs in 2018, Seattle ran the ball 60% of the time, the most run-heavy offense in the NFL by far (No. 2 was 55% run and the NFL average was 46% run). But on first half early downs in 2019, Seattle passed the ball on 51% of plays. The problem was, it still wasn’t enough. Seattle still passed 3% below average and ranked as the 10th-most run-heavy offense in the NFL, despite Wilson’s success on early down passes.