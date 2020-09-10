NFC West Preview and Wagering Opportunities

Don't miss Sharp's other Divisional Previews: NFC East | NFC South | NFC North | AFC East | AFC North | AFC South | AFC West
San Francisco 49ers
When discussing the 49ers in February, the weak link was said to be the passing game, and specifically, Jimmy Garoppolo. The defense was great, as was the run game, but complaints came about Garoppolo. But I never quite bought into that. They had the eighth-best passing offense despite playing the 10th-toughest schedule of pass defenses. The 49ers also had the NFL’s most explosive passing offense of 2019, with 13% of their passes producing gains of 20 or more yards. It wasn’t just the best mark in the NFL last year, it was the best mark of the last four years.
It was Kyle Shanahan, not Garoppolo, that made the passing offense what it was, but Jimmy G still delivered often when he was needed, and was absolutely more than adequate in most situations. For my money, the top offensive mind in the NFL right now is Shanahan. And I’m not just saying that now, as he went to the Super Bowl, I said it when his 49ers went 4-12 in 2018 and everyone was hopping on board the Sean McVay train after his Super Bowl appearance.
The combination of pre-snap motion with play action with varying personnel groupings, particularly 21 and 12 personnel, makes this offense extremely difficult to prepare for. Most teams would feel the loss of retired LT Joe Staley badly, but the 49ers landed stud LT Trent Williams to replace him. It was brutal to see WR Deebo Samuel go down this offseason, particularly because the team already had to replace departed WR Emmanuel Sanders, but I’m still optimistic this passing offense gets off to a fast enough start. Particularly considering they face three bottom-five pass defenses in the first five weeks of the season.
While I think the offense stays top-10 and remains productive, I have my concerns about the defense. They play a much more difficult schedule in 2020, and we should expect the offenses of the Cardinals and Seahawks to be better. From Week 6 onward, the 49ers are projected to face the NFL’s third-toughest schedule, playing nine of 11 games against teams forecast to have winning records in 2020. That said, the NFL did significant favors for the 49ers with regard to when they play their games. The 49ers host three primetime games who are not West coast teams (Eagles Week 4, Packers Week 9, and Bills Week 13). These are brutal trips for those opposing teams and playing on the West coast in primetime is extremely difficult.
Editor's Note: Make the right call with EDGE+ BET! Get FREE access through Sept. 28 to our exclusive Edge Finder and all of our other tools to help you sharpen your betting skills. Click here to learn more!
Seattle Seahawks
To start the 2019 season, Seattle trailed in 10 of 12 games. And yet somehow they went 10-2, winning 83% of those games. Considering teams lose 64% of games that opponents have a lead, to win 83% of these games over is remarkable but it’s also unsustainable. They only were able to achieve such a mark thanks to the brilliance of Russell Wilson. But for them to achieve their ultimate goal, they absolutely must start faster in games.
Seattle improved in some aspects in and one area was on early downs offensively. Using my Early Down Success Rate (EDSR) metric, Seattle’s ability to produce successful plays and bypass third downs was illustrated in their shift from 19th in 2018 to seventh in 2019. However, Seattle’s defense declined to 29th last year. As a result, Seattle won the EDSR battle in just six of 16 games in 2019. Russell Wilson was absolutely outstanding when passing on early downs. He was second in virtually everything, including success rate (62%), YPA (8.6), TD:INT ratio (25:3), and rating (116). His early down passes recorded the fifth-most EPA (55.5) of any quarterback.
Offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer increased the rate of early down passing in 2019, which was a positive. On first half early downs in 2018, Seattle ran the ball 60% of the time, the most run-heavy offense in the NFL by far (No. 2 was 55% run and the NFL average was 46% run). But on first half early downs in 2019, Seattle passed the ball on 51% of plays. The problem was, it still wasn’t enough. Seattle still passed 3% below average and ranked as the 10th-most run-heavy offense in the NFL, despite Wilson’s success on early down passes.
On the bright side, the 2019 Seahawks had little depth at WR, one of the most injured TE rooms in the NFL and played the second-toughest schedule of pass defenses and Russell Wilson still crushed. All of that is set to improve in 2020. This will allow Seattle to use more 12 personnel, and the passing efficiency splits when both Will Dissly and Luke Willson were healthy were significant:
11 personnel: 8.2 YPA, 57% success, 119 rating, 7 sacks, 0.19 EPA/att
12 personnel: 15.7 YPA, 100% success, 158.3 rating, 1 sack, 1.2 EPA/att
In the offseason, Seattle added Greg Olsen in free agency and spent a fourth-rounder on Stanford’s Colby Parkinson. They’ll still return both Will Dissly and Luke Willson. The also just added WR Josh Gordon. They can deploy legitimately solid 11 personnel but will be extremely dangerous in 12 personnel with those TEs.
Los Angeles Rams
The Rams took a predictable step back in 2019 after their Super Bowl loss, but it was some of their coaching decisions which more frustrating than their play. On first-and-tens in the first half, the 2018 Rams ran the ball on 47% of their attempts. The 2019 Rams ran the ball nearly the identical amount (1% less) but they should have run it much less. Examine the efficiencies from 2018 to 2019:
2018: 5.9 YPC, 62% success rate, +0.10 EPA/carry
2019: 3.5 YPC, 36% success rate, -0.23 EPA/carry
Meanwhile, the 2019 Rams recorded the second most EPA on first half first-and-ten passes. Why they didn’t notice this during the season is odd, but it was a big reason for their decrease in early down efficiency and decline in offensive productivity.
The Rams took a major step away from 11 personnel in 2019 and shifted to an attack featuring more 12 personnel. Keeping WR Josh Reynolds off the field would be wise, but with the addition of second-round WR Van Jefferson, the Rams Offense may be able to return to more 11 personnel sets in 2020. When Aaron Donald was asked who the most impressive player at Rams camp, he said the rookie WR Jefferson.
But I have a lot of concerns for this defense and team in general. They have a whopping $36 million in dead cap (largely occupied by Brandin Cooks). In total, the Rams are paying $64.8 million in 2020 — nearly a third of the cap — for Jared Goff and four players not playing for the Rams in 2020. It’s hard to build a winner with so much dead cap. To make room for such a large cap hit, the Rams will be without Cory Littleton, one of the best coverage linebackers in the NFL with the highest tackling grade per PFF in the NFL last year, as well as Dante Fowler Jr., Eric Weddle, and Nickell Robey-Coleman.
No team played a tougher schedule in 2019 than the Rams. It was the perfect storm for regression given the Super Bowl hangover and a brutal schedule. The bad news for the Rams? Their 2020 schedule doesn’t get much easier. They face the seventh-toughest 2020 schedule and it’s the third-toughest through 12 weeks. With the Cardinals improving, the 49ers still staying respectable and the Seahawks with the clear best quarterback in the division, things are going to be more difficult for the Rams in 2020 than they’ve been since Sean McVay came to town and shocked the NFL with his high usage of 11 personnel in 2017.
Arizona Cardinals
The Cardinals will absolutely post more than the five victories they earned in 2019, but I believe their 2020 on-field product will look even better than their actual record. Keep in mind, in 2019 this team hid their entire offense during the preseason (which hurt Kyler Murray in a big way), started using a RB who would be deemed unfit for the system and later traded, and had tough injuries to the WR corps.
Kliff Kingsbury had to adapt his offense to a young corps of receivers. He had to use the regular season as a testing ground to see which of these receivers could stick, because he valued tactics and information so much he refused to run his offense in the preseason. He then had to adapt to countless injuries. And ultimately, he adapted his core offensive philosophy, one which operates without a single tight end to using two at the same time. That is extremely commendable and a great sign for a coach in year one. And gives me great optimism for their 2020 campaign.
This past offseason, the Cardinals took a few major steps to craft the offense in Kingsbury’s image. They dumped David Johnson and traded for DeAndre Hopkins, one of the NFL’s best wide receivers. While the cardinals started slow in 2019, that should be a much different story in 2020. Their first five weeks, they face the 49ers and then four teams projected to finish with worse than 7-9 records on the season (Redskins, Lions, Panthers, and Jets). Arizona has the NFL’s easiest schedule over those first five weeks of the season.
Unfortunately for the Cardinals, from Week 6 onward they face the NFL’s second-toughest schedule. Nine of their 11 opponents are projected to have winning records in 2020. In 2019, the Cardinals faced eight defenses that ranked top-11 and they went 0-8 in those games. That said, they easily are the best-projected No. 4 seed in any NFL division, and it wouldn’t shock me if they exceeded that oddsmaker prediction.
Wagering Opportunities
Seattle Seahawks to make the playoffs -128
Arizona Cardinals to finish in 3rd place +190
Jared Goff over 23.5 passing TDs -110
Don't miss Sharp's other Divisional Previews: NFC East | NFC South | NFC North | AFC East | AFC North | AFC South | AFC West