NFC West News: 49ers do want to keep WR Brandon Aiyuk

The Seattle Seahawks’ primary rivals are, undoubtedly, the San Francisco 49ers. It is painful to watch a team be so loaded and have so much success while being in the same division. The 49ers are stacked at almost every position, including their pass catchers.

Among them is wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, who is in the final year of his contract. San Francisco picked up his fifth year option, but the former first round pick is seeking a new deal. As is typical, there has been contract negotiation drama, mostly driven by Aiyuk. But the 49ers claim they do want to resign him.

How San Francisco is able to keep all these contracts on the books is astonishing, and mostly driven by the fact they are paying comparitive peanuts to quarterback Brock Purdy. However, the piper is going to need to be paid eventually.

The 49ers are currently over the cap at the moment, and as the Los Angeles Rams found out, you can’t keep putting everything on the credit card. Eventually, the bill comes due. San Francisco may want to keep Aiyuk, but they may not have the ability to do so.

