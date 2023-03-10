The NFC West loads up on compensatory picks in 2023 draft

The Arizona Cardinals were one of 16 teams receiving compensatory selections in the 2023 NFL draft.

The NFC West received 11 of the picks awarded.

Let’s have a look at how many each team in the division received and why.

Arizona Cardinals

Compensatory selections: 3

The Cardinals received three compensatory picks — one in the third round, one in the fifth and one in the sixth.

They received the third-round pick for the loss of Christian Kirk in free agency to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The fifth-round pick is for Chandler Jones signing with the Las Vegas Raiders. His contract would normally have been worth a third-rounder but his age/experience in the league makes it only a fifth-round selection.

The one in the sixth round is for Chase Edmonds signing with the Miami Dolphins.

Los Angeles Rams

Compensatory selections: 4

The Rams received three fifth-round compensatory picks and one in the seventh round.

They had five qualifying free agents sign elsewhere — Von Miller, Austin Corbett, Sebastian Joseph, Ogbonnia Okoronko and Darious Williams — and signed one player to offset them in Allen Robinson.

San Francisco 49ers

Compensatory selections: 4

The 49ers have three compensatory picks in the third round and one in the fifth round.

Their three third-round selections are not from free agent losses. They come as special compensatory picks because other teams hired minorities from their organization to be head coaches or general managers.

One is the second of two picks they get for Mike McDaniel, hired by the Miami Dolphins as their head coach. The other two are the first of two picks for DeMeco Ryans, hired by the Houston Texans as head coach, and Ran Carthon, hired by the Tennessee Titans to be their general manager.

Their fifth-round pick comes from free agency. Their qualifying losses were D.J. Jones, Arden Key, Raheem Mostert, Laken Tomlinson and K’Waun Williams. That was offset by their signing of Charvarius Ward.

Seattle Seahawks

Compensatory selections: 0

The Seahawks did not qualify for a compensatory pick this year.

