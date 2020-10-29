NFC West leads NFL with most wins of any division

The NFC West leads the @NFL with the most wins of any division so far (19): • @Seahawks: 5-1

The NFC West is a power-house division once again. Through Week 7 of the regular season, the West leads the league with the most wins of any division at 19.

Here’s a look at the standings so far:

Seattle Seahawks 5-1

Arizona Cardinals 5-2

Los Angeles Rams 5-2

San Francisco 49ers 4-3

Things could shake up a bit after this week when Seattle and San Francisco square off at CenturyLink Field. Every divisional game counts and this one is monumental for the Seahawks.

As far as the rest of the division, the Cardinals will enjoy a bye this weekend and the Rams are set to face the Dolphins.

NFC West clubs have reached the Super Bowl five times since 2012 and it looks like for now, all four teams remain in the hunt this season.

