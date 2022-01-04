NFC West goes undefeated in Week 17; division title to be decided in Week 18

We enter the final week of the regular season and the entire NFC West won in Week 17. Two teams have clinched postseason berths, another is in contention and the division title is still up for grabs.

Here are the division standings are 17 weeks.

What happened in Week 17 and what is coming up in Week 18? We go over each team’s situation below.

Los Angeles Rams

It wasn’t pretty and it wasn’t a good game for the Rams or quarterback Matthew Stafford, but they beat the Baltimore Ravens 20-19 in Week 17 on the road. Stafford was intercepted twice and one was returned for a touchdown. It was the only touchdown the banged-up Ravens could score with quarterback Lamar Jackson out injured.

Stafford threw a seven-yard touchdown pass to Odell Beckham Jr. with under a minute left in the game to get the win. A loss would have put them in second place in the division.

They can clinch the division title in Week 18 with a win or tie against the 49ers, against whom they have lost five straight games, or if the Cardinals lose their regular-season finale.

Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals snapped a three-game losing streak and ended the Dallas Cowboy’s four-game winning streak by beating them on the road 25-22 on Sunday. They held Dallas’ league-leading offense to only 301 yards and 3-for-10 on third down.

They host the Seahawks, whom they beat in Seattle this season already, in Week 18. With a win and a loss by the Rams to the 49ers, the Cardinals will win the NFC West with a 12-5 record and clinching with a 5-1 division record as the tiebreaker over the Rams.

San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers picked up a 23-7 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday with rookie Tray Lance making just his second NFL start at quarterback.

He passed for 249 yards, two touchdowns and an interception, while running back Elijah Mitchell rushed for 119 yards in the win.

The 49ers held the Texans, who had scored a combined 71 points in their previous two games, to 222 yards and a single touchdown.

They have a hold on the No. 6 seed in the NFC but have not clinched a playoff berth. They need to beat the Rams this weekend or have the New Orleans Saints lose to the Atlanta Falcons to take the final open playoff spot. They have beaten the Rams in five straight games.

Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks exploded for a 51-29 home win over the Detroit Lions. Russell Wilson threw four touchdown passes and Rashaad Penny added 170 yards on the ground with two scores.

They have been eliminated from playoff contention and have a losing season for the first time in Wilson’s career but can play spoiler on Sunday against the Cardinals. They have only lost twice at State Farm Stadium to the Cardinals since Wilson entered the NFL.

