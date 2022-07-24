How do the NFC West DTs stack up after Aaron Donald?

Our rankings of individual players at different positions and team positional units within the NFC West continue. Next up are the defensive tackles in the division.

They, of course, are led by the Los Angeles Rams’ Aaron Donald, who might be the best player in the NFL and could be the best to ever play the position.

But who comes after him?

We rank the interior defenders of the NFC West below.

No. 1: Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams

(Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Donald is arguably the best player in the entire league. He has been a Pro Bowler every one of his eight seasons in the league. He has been a first-team All-Pro for the last seven seasons. He has been Defensive Player of the Year four times and was third in voting for that award last season. HIs 12.5 sacks gave him double digits in five consecutive seasons.

No. 2: Arik Armstead, San Francisco 49ers

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Armstead anchors the interior of the 49ers’ defense. He is versatile enough to rush off the edge and had 10 sacks in that role in 2019. Playing inside last season, he had six sacks and 63 tackles.

No. 3: J.J. Watt, Arizona Cardinals

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Statistically, Watt did not do much in 2021 in the seven games in which he played. He had one sack and 16 tackles. He also added 10 quarterback hits and a number of total pressures. He is still one of the most disruptive players on the defensive interior. In his second season in the Cardinals’ system, his numbers should increase.

No. 4: Greg Gaines, Los Angeles Rams

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Gaines really stepped up for the Rams as he became a starter last season. He finished the season with 55 tackles and 4.5 sacks. While the Rams will lament the departure of Sebastian Joseph-Day in free agency, Gaines showed he is ready to play alongside Donald.

No. 5: Shelby Harris, Seattle Seahawks

David Berding-USA TODAY Sports

Harris is now 30 years old as he joins the Seahawks after being part of the Russell Wilson trade. He had 49 tackles and six sacks in a very good Denver defense. The Seahawks need him to be at leat that good in 2022.

No. 6: Zach Allen, Arizona Cardinals

(AP Photo/Jose Juarez)

Finally playing essentially a full season, Allen broke out and showed why the Cardinals loved him coming out of Boston College. He had 48 tackles, 4.5 sacks, an interception, three fumble recoveries and a touchdown.

No. 7: A'Shawn Robinson, Los Angeles Rams

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Robinson is a stout run defender. He had 67 tackles and two sacks for the Rams last season.

No. 8: Quinton Jefferson, Seattle Seahawks

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Jefferson is a productive player on a not-so-good defensive line. He had 47 tackles and 4.5 sacks last season.

No. 9: Javon Kinlaw, San Francisco 49ers

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Drafted in 2020 to replace DeForest Buckner, Kinlaw has not done much. His knee kept him off the field last season for most of the year. He played in four games and had eight tackles.

As a rookie in 2020, he had 33 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

