The NFC West was dominant in Week 1, going 4-0

All but one game of the Week 1 schedule for the NFL is complete and if there is one thing to take away from the 15 games that have been played so far is that the NFC West is going to be very competitive.

All four teams played on Sunday. All four teams won their season opener. All four teams scored at least 28 points. The only team not to win by double digits were the San Francisco 49ers and that was because of garbage-time scores.

The four teams combined to have a +65 point differential after one week.

Here are what the NFC West standings look like after one game. The 49ers and Rams have conference wins so they are ahead of the Cardinals and Seahawks, who both played AFC teams in Week 1, and the Rams had a better point differential than the 49ers, so that is why the Rams are in first place.

Los Angeles Rams 1-0 San Francisco 49ers 1-0 Arizona Cardinals 1-0 Seattle Seahawks 1-0

The details for each of the games the division played are below.

49ers 41, Lions 33

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo had 314 passing yards and a touchdown, Elijah Mitchell had 104 rushing yards and a touchdown on 19 carries and Deebo Samuel had nine receptions for 189 yards and a touchdown as the 49ers rolled up 442 yards of offense against Detroit. Rookie quarterback Trey Lance even got into the action, completing his only pass of the game for a five-yard touchdown. The 49ers built up a 38-10 lead and coasted the rest of the way.

Seahawks 28, Colts 16

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson started the year off cooking again, throwing four touchdown passes without an interception. Tyler Lockett had four catches for 100 and two scores, including a 69-yard score.

Cardinals 38, Titans 13

The Cardinals steamrolled the Titans in Week 1 behind quarterback Kyler Murray and linebacker Chandler Jones. Murray passed for 289 yards and had a career-high four touchdown passes. He added a rushing touchdown as well. Receivers DeAndre Hopkins and Christian Kirk each scored twice and the offense had 416 yards. The defense held the Titans to 248 total yards and forced three turnovers. Chandler Jones had five sacks in the win.

Rams 34, Bears 14

Quarterback Matthew Stafford completed 20-of-26 passes for 321 yards and three touchdowns in his Rams debut. Receiver Cooper Kupp had seven receptions for 108 yards, while the defense forced two Bears turnovers and held them without a passing touchdown in the game. The Rams scored the first 13 points of the game and never looked back.

