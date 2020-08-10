NFC West Division Preview: Fantasy fireworks all over Cardinals, Seahawks, Rams, and 49ers

The Yahoo Fantasy analysts will preview all eight NFL divisions during the 2020 fantasy football draft season. Here, we’ll tackle each team’s most pressing fantasy question, and team win totals. Be sure to also check out each team’s full preview linked up below. Next up, the NFC West.

San Francisco 49ers: Only Dalton seems to believe in Jimmy G this season, ranking him in the top 15. Is this well beyond Garoppolo’s most likely outcome for 2020, or is there hidden value in selecting him?

Matt: Dalton has made his case for Jimmy Garoppolo to me many times on the Yahoo Fantasy Football Podcast over the last few months. He has a multitude of good points. I think those add up to make the case that Jimmy Garoppolo will have many big weeks that help you win a head to head matchup. I just don’t see the upside for Garoppolo to develop into anything more than a priority streamer. We know the 49ers want to lean toward being a run-heavy offense. The supporting cast is weaker than it was in early May, following Deebo Samuel’s offseason injury. The opening schedule (vs. Cardinals, at Jets, at Giants, at Eagles) is in his favor. So Garoppolo could get off to a nice start and be a solid QB1 to start the year. Still, if I’m deploying the late-round quarterback strategy, I want the player I’m targeting to have a pathway to be a high-end, every week starter. I don’t see that in the range of outcomes for whoever is piloting this offense.

Scott: Kyle Shanahan builds successful running games, no matter the personnel. And the Niners have the foundation of an excellent defense. So it’s impossible to imagine Garoppolo playing with his hair on fire weekly, a volume collector. Garoppolo is also unlikely to run much. George Kittle is obviously a god at tight end, but the receiver collection is nothing special if we assume Deebo Samuel is out on opening day.

If you want to use Jimmy G as your No. 2 quarterback in a Superflex format, or a depth guy in Best Ball, knock yourself out. I don’t see how you can build an upside case. The volume is unlikely to be there.

Dalton: He got 10.0 YPA(!) on first downs last year and plays for a team that just scored the second-most ppg and likely to be fast-paced but will almost certainly regress on defense in 2020, resulting in higher volume. During the offseason, the team added Trent Williams at left tackle, a receiver who led college football in yards after the catch average (with the third-lowest drop%) with a wingspan like Calvin Johnson in the first round of the draft and saw Jalen Hurd and Jerick McKinnon return. During Matt Ryan’s second full year as a starter in Kyle Shanahan’s offense (like Garoppolo will be this season), he threw for nearly 5,000 yards with 38 touchdowns and won MVP. Garoppolo was blitzed by far the highest rate while still recovering from knee surgery last season, and there’s room for further growth having fewer career starts than Baker Mayfield and fewer career pass attempts than Sam Darnold. The 49ers also have one of the more favorable QB fantasy schedules, so Jimmy G’s ADP is comically low.

OVER/UNDER on 10.5 Win Total from BetMGM

Dalton: The 49ers play in a competitive division and history hasn’t typically been kind to Super Bowl losers the following season. But this team remains loaded (adding Trent Williams and two first-rounders during the offseason, and what if Dee Ford is actually healthy?), has extra motivation coming off such a devastating loss, and continuity seems especially important given our current unique circumstances. Whether or not you believe in Jimmy G, this offensive system should be highly productive (one could easily argue Kyle Shanahan is a top-three NFL commodity), and the defensive line should again be a force, so give me the OVER despite the high number.

Los Angeles Rams: Todd Gurley is gone; the Malcolm Brown-Darrell Henderson Jr.-Cam Akers triumvirate remains. What’s your prediction for this backfield and how should fantasy drafters proceed?

Dalton: Henderson was a huge bust last season, while Akers enters the league already as the far better pass protector (something the Rams ask their RBs to do more than most teams), is coming off an impressive college campaign and is accustomed to running behind a poor offensive line. The Rams don’t have a good quarterback, but they do have Sean McVay, and Akers will be replacing a running back who led the NFL in touchdowns over the last two seasons despite missing multiple games and playing on one leg (and finishing last in yards per route run by a mile last season), so the rookie’s upside is extremely high in this system. Hopefully Malcolm Brown doesn’t ruin it.