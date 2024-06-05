NFC West apparently out of the top safety business

The NFC West has been known for good safety play over recent years. The Arizona Cardinals have a pair of good safeties in Budda Baker and Jalen Thompson. Baker is a six-time Pro Bowler who has been selected each of the last five seasons.

The Seattle Seahawks have had good safety play, as have the San Francisco 49ers.

However, in Doug Farrar’s rankings of the top 11 safeties in the NFL, no current NFC West safeties make the cut.

Seattle’s Julian Love gets honorable mention. He was a Pro Bowler for the first time in his career last season after picking off four passes, breaking up 10, forcing two fumbles and collecting 123 total tackles.

Two former NFC West safeties make the list. Tashaun Gipson, a free agent who played the last two seasons for the 49ers, is ninth, and Quandre Diggs, released this offseason after three and a half seasons with Seattle and remains unsigned, received honorable mention. Both are in their 30s.

We shall see if anyone can emerge or re-emerge in 2024 to appear in next years’ list.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire