NFC Week 9 overreactions: Packers look lost without Aaron Rodgers
Mackenzie Salmon 'overreacts' to the biggest storylines in the NFC after a wild weekend of Week 9 action in the NFL.
Mackenzie Salmon 'overreacts' to the biggest storylines in the NFC after a wild weekend of Week 9 action in the NFL.
It was Allen-on-Allen crime in a shocking upset.
Adrian Peterson's fourth quarter touchdown run helped the Titans put the Rams away for good.
The Packers snapped their seven-game win streak on Sunday in Kansas City. Here's the good, the bad and the ugly from the 13-7 defeat.
Fox viewers won’t see the Kansas City defense try to sack Aaron Rodgers on Sunday. Before the games began, however, Fox viewers got a chance to see a quartet of Hall of Famers verbally give him the business, from the Naval Academy in Annapolis. Terry Bradshaw had the most pointed critique of Rodgers, who someday [more]
The Carolina Panthers' Haason Reddick was not mincing words about what he thought was "a dirty play" by New England Patriots QB Mac Jones.
Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers set a new NFL record on Sunday, one that no wide receiver would want to hold.
Patriots QB Mac Jones grabbed and twisted Panthers DE Brian Burns' ankle after taking a sack early in Week 9.
A costly taunting penalty could be the proverbial straw that breaks the camels back for Josh Norman with the San Francisco 49ers.
Aaron Rodgers' own Instagram account shows an entitled player who didn't care about NFL's rules. It's time for him to face some consequences.
"I thought it was completely dirty. Hopefully, it's something the league addresses."
From being pushed around in a decisive defeat to hearing the home crowd cheer for the Broncos, Cowboys players were jolted by Sunday's loss.
For teams that might have interest in Beckham, his stance behind the scenes is clear: the wideout wants to clear waivers and ultimately go to free agency and choose his next destination.
The good news, if there is any, for the Packers arising from the positive COVID test generated by quarterback Aaron Rodgers is that, for 90 days after his positive test, the previously secretly unvaccinated quarterback won’t have to be tested. That’s one of the aspects of the joint NFL-NFLPA COVID protocols about which the delicate [more]
Kyle Shanahan was caught off guard by how poorly the 49ers played on Sunday.
How far will Michigan State fall in the College Football Playoff rankings after losing to Purdue?
'It was important that I give the reins to him,' Myles Garrett said as he ceded his pregame talk to Mayfield to deliver an important message
Jackson State football head coach Deion Sanders is out for the third straight week. He'll miss Saturday's game vs. Texas Southern.
The Patriots lost running backs Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson to injuries against the Panthers on Sunday. Here's the latest on their statuses.
This was one of the stranger blocked punts you'll ever see.
Pete Davidson portrayed Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers during a sketch on "Saturday Night Live." On Friday, Rodgers said during an interview that the "woke mob" was after him over his COVID-19 vaccination claims.