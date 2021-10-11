NFC Week 5 overreactions: Giants have to stomach another lost season
Mackenzie Salmon 'overreacts' to the biggest storylines in the NFC after Week 5 action in the NFL.
Saquon Barkley was carted off the field in Dallas on Sunday and was spotted after the game on crutches and wearing a walking boot on his injured left ankle.
After throwing zero touchdown passes during his return to New England last Sunday, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady made up for it against the Dolphins. Brady had five touchdown passes, for the ninth time in his career. He ties Peyton Manning for the second most five-touchdown games in league history. Drew Brees has the record with [more]
Marc Stein: The Warriors say they have waived Langston Galloway. Source: Twitter @TheSteinLine What's the buzz on Twitter? Duane Rankin @ DuaneRankin Warriors waive Langston Galloway after he played last season for #Suns, the team announced ...
The Cowboys improve to 4-1 as they overcame a sloppy start to exert their dominance over the injured and less talented Giants on Sunday. Here's everything we know. | From @KDDrummondNFL
Here's how Twitter reacted to the New York Giants' 44-20 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.
The New York Jets ruined their big London trip with another slow start. There were three-and-outs, an interception, key penalties, no sacks. The Jets came in against the Atlanta Falcons with high hopes after Zach Wilson gave a star performance last week.
With the anniversary of his gruesome ankle injury looming, Dak Prescott got off to a shaky start against the Giants before setting things right.
Kyle Shanahan was reluctant to rush Lance into action. We saw why on Sunday.
Here's what Jim Harbaugh and Michigan football players had to say after the Wolverines' win at Nebraska.
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick texted Alex Cora a few good luck messages last week, and the Red Sox manager couldn't hide his excitement about it Sunday.
The Texans attempted a bizarre punt formation. Not surprisingly, it didn't go well.
Here are some of the things we'll be watching for during the #Chiefs vs. #Bills Week 5 game:
Here's how to watch, listen to, or stream the Ravens Week 5 matchup with the Colts
Packers head coach Matt LaFleur had a huge one to make late in overtime of Sunday’s game against the Bengals. Not often have the Packers lacked confidence in their veteran kicker, but this was no ordinary day. A total of five field goals were missed in the Packers’ 25-22 win, three by Crosby and two by the Bengals’ Evan McPherson.
Second-year Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert had an impressive game against the Browns as Los Angeles improved to 4-1.
Robert Saleh and Zach Wilson will take the bye week to figure out why the Jets have 13 first-half points compared to 51 second-half points.
How bad would it have to be for the Steelers to make a chance at head coach?
Morgan joined two survivors - Sinead Farrelly and Mana Shim - for an interview with TODAY discussing the sexual abuse scandal and the NWSL's failures.
Matt Nagy's team remembers all too clearly their loss in London from two years ago.
Josh Allen with a great run and hurdle for the Buffalo Bills