NFC UDFA class grades

I call the UDFA free-for-all after the completion of Day 3 the "Dessert draft." The UDFA carousel on Saturday night in essence takes care of Rounds 8-20 at warp-speed.

Undrafted players comprise roughly one-fifth of NFL rosters and provide the NFL with more value and snaps than the sixth- and seventh-rounds combined. In three-consecutive years, the Chargers found Austin Ekeler, the Broncos discovered Phillip Lindsay, and the Jaguars struck gold with James Robinson during the UDFA sweepstakes.

The list of Hall of Famers who went undrafted includes Kurt Warner, John Randle, Warren Moon and Dick “Night Train” Lane. Recent notable UDFA include Tony Romo, Doug Baldwin, James Harrison, Wes Welker, Antonio Gates, Arian Foster, Cameron Wake and Chris Harris. Current UDFAs making an impact in the NFL include Adam Thielen, Robby Anderson, Alejandro Villanueva, La’El Collins, Michael Pierce, Shaquil Barrett, Mario Addison, Cory Littleton, Malcolm Butler, J.C. Jackson, and Anthony Harris.

This year's UDFA crop is especially intriguing. Because the NCAA’s 2020 pandemic eligibility waiver allowed graduated seniors to return to school, the 2021 NFL Draft had only 657 declared prospects. By contrast, the year before, in 2020, 1,932 prospects declared. This class, with eligibilities exhausting of players granted the extra year, we had over 2,000 declarees. That means a deeper UDFA pool.

Let's dive into how the NFC did in this year's "Dessert Draft." The ranking in parenthesis following each team below indicates how each ranked overall in the NFL. Speaking of that, check back Friday for my AFC UDFA class rankings.

1. Dallas Cowboys (1)

Pos

Rank

Name

Comp

RAS

HT

WT

iOL16

167

Alec Lindstrom

J.C. Tretter

8.35

6033

299

WR29

200

Dontario Drummond

Ron Dugans

5.7

6007

217

CB30

210

Isaac Taylor-Stuart

Eli Apple

9.61

6014

201

LB20

230

Aaron Hansford

Drue Tranquill

7.61

6025

239

S17

233

Markquese Bell

Kamu Grugier-Hill

8.95

6020

212

S19

253

Juanyeh Thomas

Darrick Forrest

8.48

6006

213

WR39

263

Ty Fryfogle

Travis Fulgham

7.2

6011

209

WR44

307

Jaquarii Roberson

Cedrick Wilson

9.02

6007

182

ED35

325

Mika Tafua

Malcolm Koonce

9.03

6027

249

iOL39

387

James Empey

Greg Mancz

2.58

6034

297

TE25

452

Peyton Hendershot

Brevin Jordan

8.4

6036

246

S38

467

La'Kendrick Van Zandt

Andrew Wingard

8.09

5114

210

CB53

474

Quandre Mosely

Derrick Baity

6016

185

ED47

493

Big Kat Bryant

Aaron Lynch

2.86

6040

254

QB36

---

Terry Wilson

Vad Lee

6022

204

RB50

---

Aaron Shampklin

Matt Breida

8.28

5093

194

RB59

---

Malik Davis

Kyle Hicks

5.95

5097

202

WR79

---

Dennis Houston

Jhajuan Seales

7.58

6011

198

OT56

---

Amon Simon

2.88

6046

303

LB73

---

Storey Jackson

6.29

6017

224

K7

---

Jonathan Garibay

6010

215

No team invests in undrafted talent like the Cowboys. This is my fourth year ranking UDFA classes for NBC. During that time, Dallas has spent more UDFA money than any other organization. Is it any wonder that the Cowboys have finished with a top-10 UDFA class all four years? The Cowboys ranked No. 9 in 2019, No. 1 in 2020, No. 2 in 2021, and have once-again assumed the top-overall spot in 2022.

This year, the Cowboys signed six prospects I had draftable grades on (top-262), as well as the highest-ranked UDFA-graded prospect on my board (Ty Fryfogle). I had a R5 grade on C Alec Lindstrom, R6 grades on WR Dontario Drummond and CB Isaac Taylor-Stuart, and R7 grades on LB Aaron Hansford, S Markquese Bell, and S Juanyeh Thomas.

I’m still surprised Lindstrom didn’t get drafted. Especially after a similar undersized pivot prospect, Drew Dalman, returned huge investment for the Falcons last year on a R4 pricetag. Like Dalman, Lindstrom is a smart, athletic, undersized interior lineman with deep NFL bloodlines running through his veins.

Drummond is a weird prospect. He’s a 215-pound slot receiver that only runs a 4.65. He was forced to go to “Last Chance U” – East Mississippi Community College – out of high school, and didn’t pop-off at Mississippi until his last year when he could play slot full-time following Elijah Moore’s departure. But he’s a sure-handed, tackle-breaking machine who gets after it blocking. Drummond also has return chops.

Taylor-Stuart was a top-40 overall recruit coming out of high school. He has an ideal blend of length and speed (4.42). He’s a fabulous all-around athlete who owns a second-degree blackbelt off the field. But Taylor-Stuart needs to find a position (corner or free safety?), refine his technique, and improve his instincts. If the light ever turns on, he'll be a player.

Dallas' UDFA class had everything: Draftable talent, depth, athleticism (nine tested in the RAS 80th-percentile or better), and well-reasoned shots at positions of need.

2. New Orleans Saints (3)

Pos

Rank

Name

Comp

RAS

HT

WT

RB10

156

Abram Smith

Marlon Mack

6.61

5115

213

S14

171

Smoke Monday

Barry Church

6.46

6016

207

WR25

181

Dai'Jean Dixon

Andre Holmes

5.9

6030

205

CB26

201

Vincent Gray

Keenan Lewis

7.2

6020

195

CB38

277

DaMarcus Fields

Josh Lay

6.19

5115

192

S23

316

Jack Koerner

Greg Blue

9.19

6003

209

LB29

348

Nephi Sewell

Shaun Bradley

7.04

5114

224

TE22

363

Lucas Krull

Briley Moore-McKinney

9.07

6061

253

LB40

472

Isaiah Pryor

Garret Wallow

7.63

6013

220

iOL47

479

Eric Wilson

Eric Heitmann

8.68

6035

306

WR73

480

Dee Anderson

Jaleel Scott

8.15

6052

218

iOL48

485

Lewis Kidd

John Molchon

8.05

6060

311

QB42

---

Preston Haire

5111

200

WR120

---

Rashid Shaheed

5105

185

iOL68

---

Derek Schweiger

6034

314

OT50

---

Sage Doxtater

6063

350

DL50

---

Nyles Pinckney

6011

286

DL88

---

Elijah James

1.85

6042

297

ED57

---

Jacoby Jones

3.42

6023

267

LB56

---

Joel Dublanko

6.84

6025

243

LB88

---

Bryce Notree

5.63

6024

233

S86

---

CJ Holmes

1.52

5105

184

K9

---

John Parker Romo

5110

174

P6

---

Daniel Whelan

6060

215

The Saints are one of three NFL teams that have finished in the top-10 of my UDFA rankings all four years. The Saints, who check in No. 3 overall this year, finished No. 1 in 2019, No. 3 in 2020, and No. 7 in 2021. Sean Payton was notoriously aggressive on the telephone in the late-rounds recruiting UDFAs during his tenure, and the Saints kept to the same ethos this year without him.

The Saints signed four players I had draftable grades on, including two R5s (RB Abram Smith and S Smoke Monday) and two R6s (WR Dai'Jean Dixon and CB Vincent Gray).

In his only season as a full-time starting RB after shifting over from LB, Smith posted a Baylor-record 1,601 rushing yards on 6.2 YPC. Smith is a profit-taking runner that's rarely finished behind the line. He exhibits good patience and tempo, along with crisp cuts into the hole in Baylor’s wide-zone system.

In this RB class, Smith finished top-10 last year in both overall PFF grade and yards after contact per attempt. He’s a little stiff in the lower half, remains raw as a receiver, and lacks joystick agility and high-end speed – but I think his early-down efficiency will translate to the NFL.

I was surprised Monday didn’t get picked in the draft. He’s long and athletic, and a proven playmaker in the SEC (three-straight years with a pick-6). Monday will be able to contribute on special teams immediately. He’s a willing contributor in run defense and can be played in the box. But while he has the athleticism and ball skills for coverage, Monday is a risk-taker who can leave himself susceptible to getting burned. That’ll be the primary thing New Orleans works with him on this summer.

Dixon has great size and ball skills but will need to improve as a route-runner to make a difference at the next level. Gray is blessed with length, and possesses the instincts Monday arguably lacks. But Gray lacks take-on play strength, and needs to improve his ball skills (zero career INT despite playing WR in high school).

In all, the Saints signed 12 UDFA that made my Thor500 big board. That group had an average size-adjusted RAS athletic composite slightly above the 75th-percentile. Those are the projectable developmental stabs you want to add during the Dessert Draft.

3. Philadelphia Eagles (5)

Pos

Rank

Name

Comp

RAS

HT

WT

QB5

93

Carson Strong

Jared Goff

6033

230

CB15

118

Josh Jobe

Cordrea Tankersley

5114

189

CB23

170

Mario Goodrich

Levi Wallace

5.03

6002

191

DL17

224

Noah Elliss

Danny Shelton

6042

351

RB22

270

Kennedy Brooks

Bilal Powell

5.99

5105

209

iOL24

279

William Dunkle

Kraig Urbik

4.82

6047

347

WR50

333

Britain Covey

Braxton Berrios

5.92

5080

169

S29

398

Reed Blankenship

Daniel Sorensen

8

6006

203

iOL42

437

Josh Sills

Adam Grant

7.91

6055

322

OT40

468

Jarrid Williams

Max Scharping

7.62

6055

323

CB60

---

Josh Blackwell

Xavier Crawford

8.25

5106

183

S69

---

Jordan Happle

5116

202

S73

---

Jaylan Foster

0.47

5096

185

​​

The third team in the NFL that has finished in the top-10 of these rankings four-years running? That would be the Eagles. Like the Cowboys and Saints, Philly prioritizes the UDFA process and is willing to pay through the nose to land players they believe should have been drafted.

Per Spotrac, the Eagles gave Nevada QB Carson Strong a UDFA-record $320k in guarantees. To illustrate how intense the bidding for Strong’s services must have been, consider that the previous record for guaranteed money to a UDFA was a “mere” $200k. The guaranteed money Strong received was equivalent to what the Bears gave OT Braxton Jones, a fifth-rounder taken with the No. 168 overall pick.

The Eagles were far from done. They reportedly gave out three other signing bonuses between $217k-$240k (RB Kennedy Brooks, DT Noah Ellis and CB ​​Mario Goodrich), as well as four additional six-figure guarantees (OG Josh Sills, OG William Dunkle, CB Josh Jobe, and CB Josh Blackwell).

Expect that strategy to pay off with multiple long-term contributors. Strong was a Day 2 talent if not for questions about the health of his knee – is it degenerative, or not? – as well as maturity issues. But boy if he doesn’t have a big-league arm. He was the only top-100 player on my board that didn’t get picked… it wasn’t a surprise that there was a bidding frenzy for his services once the draft concluded.

Brooks, in contrast to some other UDFAs from blueblood schools, has always been more than the sum of his parts. He only posted a 4.59 forty, but Brooks runs with exemplary patience, tempo and vision. He’s got a real shot to crack the roster.

Goodrich is another guy that outplays his measurables – I saw some Levi Wallace in him. Jobe played through a turf toe injury last year and didn’t acquit himself well. He should have returned to school. It was still a surprise to see him go undrafted, and the price was right to see if he can return to his 2020 level of play.

Noah Ellis is an enormous interior presence that’ll be a plus against the run at the next level. Dunkle is another elephantine prospect, a collegiate tackle likely kicking inside at the next level. He would have been drafted if not for his disappointing testing.

4. New York Giants (9)

Pos

Rank

Name

Comp

RAS

HT

WT

S16

191

Yusuf Corker

Shawn Davis

6.45

6000

199

TE15

283

Austin Allen

Gavin Escobar

8.08

6075

252

DL22

298

Christopher Hinton

Montravius Adams

5.56

6035

304

RB30

303

Jashaun Corbin

Deon Jackson

5.38

5111

203

DL27

347

Tyrone Truesdell

Frederick Jones

6017

347

iOL38

385

Josh Rivas

Braden Smith

5.48

6055

330

CB46

407

Zyon Gilbert

Blessuan Austin

8.68

6002

182

TE24

418

Jeremiah Hall

Alex Armah

2.51

6015

239

WR71

471

Daylen Baldwin

Branden Smith

4.31

6017

218

WR85

---

Jahcour Pearson

Sammie Parker

6.91

5073

178

iOL53

---

Matt Allen

T.J. Johnson

0.26

6023

303

iOL70

---

Navaughn Donaldson

0.74

6053

350

iOL75

---

Ben Adler

3.41

6037

337

OT52

---

Barry Wesley

5.34

6063

312

DL53

---

Antonio Valentino

4.73

6024

298

DL56

---

Jabari Ellis

7.55

6017

278

DL73

---

Dennis Johnson

7.23

6020

309

ED83

---

Jaylin Bannerman

2.95

6041

236

LB54

---

Tomon Fox

6023

253

CB69

---

Darren Evans

6.55

6022

179

CB92

---

Tobias Oliver

7.13

6004

204

S52

---

Trenton Thompson

4.64

6010

196

S62

---

Brandon Easterling

8.68

5106

199

S72

---

Gage Kreski

7.96

6007

209

The Giants brought in a ton of guys for tryout looks. But it’s the top of their class that snuck them into the top-10 of our UDFA rankings this year.

Corker was a team captain each of the past two years who posted 159 tackles across 24 games during that span. I love the fearlessness he plays with – he flies downhill like a bat of hell looking to de-cleat runners. The biggest question will be if he has the agility to trust in coverage at the next level.

Though Corker was the only UDFA that the Giants signed who I had a draftable grade on, New York was able to flesh out its crop with eight other prospects who made my pre-draft 500-player big board.

The two-most intriguing dart throws amongst that latter group might be TE Austin Allen and CB Zyon Gilbert – both are highly projectable. Gilbert has the height, long speed, and athleticism for any task, but will need to work on his technique to hang.

Allen nearly measured in at 6’8. Not only is he massive and long, but Allen is a very strong athlete for his size. He doesn’t run great routes – struggling to separate – but he knows how to use body to pin defenders to his back, and he spears balls outside his frame and holds on through contact.

5. Atlanta Falcons (10)

Pos

Rank

Name

Comp

RAS

HT

WT

OT15

154

Dare Rosenthal

Bruce Campbell

7.67

6066

290

LB22

241

Nate Landman

Josey Jewell

6.41

6024

238

WR46

318

Stanley Berryhill III

Whop Philyor

5.85

5096

182

DL29

361

Derrick Tangelo

Neville Gallimore

7.49

6017

296

OT30

367

Tyler Vrabel

Sam Tevi

7.6

6056

315

S30

404

Brad Hawkins

Jaquiski Tartt

7.65

6004

207

WR61

412

Tyshaun James

Kristian Wilkerson

9.55

6022

214

WR69

453

Jared Bernhardt

Chris Hogan

7.32

6011

189

CB55

488

Matt Hankins

Harlan Miller

1.25

6001

181

TE58

---

Leroy Watson

4.36

6045

270

iOL59

---

Ryan Johnson

5.06

6057

314

iOL64

---

Tyler Witt

4.29

6021

304

OT44

---

Ja'Chai Baker

6056

321

DL44

---

Timmy Horne

6042

323

DL48

---

Kobie Whiteside

3.56

6004

317

DL61

---

Bryce Rodgers

2.33

6023

309

DL84

---

Tucker Fisk

5.71

6034

287

LB43

---

Kuony Deng

Akeem Ayers

4.93

6053

244

S53

---

Will Adams

6.64

6007

186

S55

---

Tre Webb

7.95

6007

200

The two names to watch here are Dare Rosenthal and Nate Landman. Rosenthal would have been drafted if not for questions about his maturity. He signed with LSU as a defensive lineman but quickly transitioned to the offensive line, where he contributed following his redshirt campaign.

But Rosenthal’s next two seasons were filled with disciplinary issues. He fled to Kentucky for his final year. He played LT along a very strong UK offensive line, finishing No. 21 in PFF grade last year and No. 20 in run-blocking amongst this OT class.

Landman is a fearless gap-plugger who triggers downhill quickly and arrives with a thud. Colorado’s defense cratered whenever he was off the field. He lacks speed (4.82 forty), but had 72nd-percentile or better showings in the 3-cone, vertical jump and broad jump. Landman could turn into an early-down tone-setter against the run if everything breaks right and his body doesn’t betray him – he’s got a physical game heavy on violent collisions.

6. San Francisco 49ers (11)

Pos

Rank

Name

Comp

RAS

HT

WT

iOL14

124

Dohnovan West

Isaac Seumalo

7.01

6033

309

S18

245

Leon O'Neal Jr.

Kenny Vaccaro

6.07

6005

204

WR51

336

Calvin Turner Jr.

Tavon Austin

7.06

5113

197

WR52

341

Tay Martin

Isaiah Ford

6.45

6014

184

WR54

354

Taysir Mack

Tre Nixon

7.69

6017

200

iOL33

356

Jason Poe

Kyle Hinton

9.47

6005

300

LB30

368

Jeremiah Gemmel

Cole Holcomb

6006

225

RB48

469

Jordan Mason

Alfred Morris

7.13

5111

223

S39

477

Marcelino McCrary-Ball

Rudy Ford

9.04

5116

212

RB69

---

Cyrus Habibi-Likio

Kenny Hilliard

1.9

5117

219

TE56

---

Garrett Walston

1.36

6042

241

OT46

---

Sam Schlueter

6060

309

DL57

---

Kevin Atkins

6022

314

LB58

---

Segun Olubi

8.14

6001

225

S45

---

Tayler Hawkins

6.08

6000

203

S50

---

Qwuantrezz Knight

3.72

5106

195

Dohnovan West was one of two Arizona State offensive linemen who shockingly went undrafted (Kellen Diesch was the other). I’m a big fan of West’s. He started immediately at ASU, and ended up manning three different positions during his three-year career, both guard spots and center.

West moves well but lacks bulk and play strength. He’s a perfect-fit for a zone-blocking team, and he found a match in signing with the 49ers. The 49ers have Alex Mack as a one-year plan at center. After that, it wouldn’t surprise me if West impressed enough to put himself in serious contention for the 2023 starting lineup.

Expect at least one of the 49ers’ three UDFA receiver signings to make the Week 1 roster. It’ll be interesting to see if San Francisco’s offensive braintrust can make something out of Hawaii OW Calvin Turner. Turner was moved all over the place by Hawaii – backfield, slot, out wide, and as a Wildcat QB – and also has extensive special-teams experience.

7. Green Bay Packers (12)

Pos

Rank

Name

Comp

RAS

HT

WT

RB13

190

Tyler Goodson

Chase Edmonds

9.55

5093

202

LB26

278

Ellis Brooks

Akeem Davis-Gaither

5.54

6013

226

OT36

427

Caleb Jones

Trey Adams

1.9

6087

370

RB45

428

B.J. Baylor

Mike Gillislee

6.07

5100

202

OT37

434

George Moore

K.C. McDermott

5.37

6056

312

WR65

436

Keke Chism

Jamal Custis

5.52

6041

209

CB51

445

Raleigh Texada

Shaun Prater

8.22

5102

191

ED43

448

Ryder Anderson

Jashon Cornell

7.6

6062

276

S41

497

Tre Sterling

Josh Bullocks

4.55

5115

205

QB37

---

Max Bortenschlager

Zach Smith

0.57

6031

207

WR78

---

Danny Davis III

Cam Phillips

2.44

6003

188

WR124

---

Anthony Turner

6031

218

TE35

---

Sean Dykes

Cethan Carter

4.97

6001

234

TE54

---

Carson Terrell

4.42

6047

248

iOL55

---

Cole Schneider

6031

309

iOL83

---

Will Ulmer

7.12

6041

310

OT43

---

Jahmir Johnson

6043

290

DL47

---

Akial Byers

0.32

6026

308

DL80

---

Hauati Pututau

6031

306

ED55

---

Chauncey Manac

3.64

6027

246

LB89

---

Caliph Brice

7.2

6014

233

CB103

---

Zafir Kelly

3.92

5112

178

S68

---

Xavior Williams

7.97

5114

195

S92

---

Kendall Karcz

6000

185

S95

---

Alex Spillum

5.88

6017

188

The gem of this class is Iowa’s Tyler “Spin Shady” Goodson, a sweet-footed air back with joystick agility. Goodson is a fabulous receiver who gives effort in pass-pro. But he lacks play strength and goes down on first contact – which was a bad fit behind Iowa’s offensive line last year, which had its worst crop of guards and tackles of the past 20 years.

Goodson also was done no favors by Iowa’s lethargic passing attack, which encouraged opponents to cheat up in an attempt to stop him. Goodson’s down 2021 season is the reason he didn’t get drafted – but his pre-2021 work, athletic profile, and on-field skills all screamed middle-round pick.

The rest of Green Bay’s class prioritized quantity over quality. While Goodson was the only Packers UDFA I had a draftable grade on, the Packers were able to snatch up eight additional prospects on my 500 board.

8. Detroit Lions (15)

Pos

Rank

Name

Comp

RAS

HT

WT

OT14

143

Obinna Eze

Jaryd Jones-Smith

5.36

6064

328

WR35

240

Josh Johnson

Damonte Coxie

3.72

5104

179

WR48

323

Corey Sutton

Geronimo Allison

6015

208

WR49

327

Kalil Pimpleton

Dri Archer

6.55

5075

172

RB37

371

Greg Bell

Brian Calhoun

4.4

5104

201

CB45

399

Jermaine Waller

Johnthan Banks

3.83

6003

180

TE26

486

Derrick Deese Jr.

Pharaoh Brown

3.73

6032

244

TE63

---

Nolan Givan

6030

260

iOL50

---

Kevin Jarvis

Beau Benzschawel

6.66

6051

317

OT53

---

Zein Obeid

8.53

6042

309

ED53

---

Demetrius Taylor

6.5

6001

289

CB73

---

Cedric Boswell

3.02

5103

185

S82

---

Najee Reams

4.71

6005

195

The Lions have fared better than this year’s middle-of-the-pack UDFA finish in recent years. I wonder if that was in part a result of NFL agents recognizing the rising tide of talent on Detroit’s roster following three successful drafts in a row.

My favorite prospect that Detroit added outside the draft was Obinna Eze. The NFL seemed to throw up its hands at the OG/OT tweener who spent his first four seasons at Memphis. But Eze was a four-star recruit coming out of high school who had offers from a who’s-who of bluebloods. He started his last 37 collegiate games.

Eze lacks height, but he has verifably freakish length, with a wingspan of 7’2. He gets his hands on you first and they arrive like defibrillators. But Eze will need to improve his lower-body strength for his presumed move to OG in the NFL, and he’s going to need to cut down on the penalties.

Outside of that, Detroit made a concerted effort to attack UDFA receivers, bringing in three that I ranked inside the top-377. Expect at least one of them to hang on the active roster, and perhaps even two.

9. Seattle Seahawks (17)

Pos

Rank

Name

Comp

RAS

HT

WT

QB12

260

Kaleb Eleby

David Fales

1.69

6006

206

S21

289

Bubba Bolden

Chris Conte

8.12

6021

209

S24

320

Scott Nelson

Troy Apke

9.69

6020

203

CB43

372

MyKael Wright

K’Waun Williams

2.97

5104

181

S35

440

Joey Blount

Sean Davis

9.62

6010

201

LB39

458

Avery Roberts

Michael Clay

3.3

5113

221

QB23

465

Levi Lewis

B.J. Daniels

3.24

5084

187

ED46

489

Joshua Onujiogu

Peppi Zellner

6030

250

RB78

---

Jace Jordan

5100

200

WR82

---

John Mitchell

Boo Williams

8.22

6037

235

WR83

---

Demetris Robertson

Stacy Coley

4.93

5116

183

WR98

---

Jaylon Redd

5090

170

WR101

---

Rodney Coates

5.62

6015

193

WR109

---

Jake Herslow

5114

181

TE44

---

Cade Brewer

2.7

6023

237

iOL58

---

Keenan Forbes

6.27

6023

333

iOL86

---

Shamarious Gilmore

8.2

6026

301

OT45

---

Liam Ryan

6047

305

DL83

---

Matthew Gotel

3.46

6016

341

LB62

---

Vi Jones

8.86

6026

225

CB83

---

Elijah Jones

6.74

6007

188

S89

---

Tyrese Dedmon

4.57

6002

195

S90

---

Deontai Williams

6.51

5111

203

P8

---

Race Porter

6030

190

Seattle didn’t take a quarterback in the NFL Draft, and HC Pete Carroll stated in its aftermath that he isn’t expecting a trade for a signal-caller. If Seattle doesn’t add another one, Kaleb Eleby is going to have a shot to crack the Week 1 roster behind Drew Lock and Geno Smith.

Eleby is short and non-athletic, but he’s got a live arm and uses it to attack the intermediate and deep sectors. He posted a 45/11 TD/INT in college. Eleby is going to have to overcome a tendency to stare-down his primary target if he’s going to hang in the NFL – his margins are too thin to overcome that bugaboo otherwise.

10. Chicago Bears (21)

LB19

222

Jack Sanborn

Monty Rice

7.35

6014

239

OT27

300

Jean Delance

Charles Leno

6.77

6042

303

TE21

353

Chase Allen

Cameron Brate

7.33

6061

247

CB54

476

Allie Green IV

Jamal Peters

2.55

6024

203

DL38

449

Mike Greene

Cedric Woodard

5.45

6023

281

QB40

---

Drew Plitt

Brogan Roback

6022

206

RB53

---

De'Montre Tuggle

Reggie Corbin

6.88

5084

206

RB62

---

Maurice Burkley

Maurice Morris

9.56

5110

212

RB77

---

Demario McCall

5.86

5093

179

WR87

---

Kevin Shaa

5096

166

WR100

---

Luke Little

6033

220

TE37

---

Braden Galloway

Nick Eubanks

7.17

6041

239

TE40

---

Jake Tonges

Jacob Hollister

7.57

6043

240

TE53

---

Brandon Chapman

6.96

6047

243

TE62

---

Johnny Huntley

1.28

6023

235

OT69

---

Tristen Taylor

9.52

6050

315

DL49

---

Kainoa Fuiava

6027

316

DL59

---

Ralph Holley

6.83

6006

297

DL68

---

Micah Dew-Treadway

2.64

6040

308

ED80

---

Josh Black

6025

284

LB52

---

Christian Albright

7.83

6022

226

LB61

---

CJ Avery

7.28

5117

230

LB69

---

Ezekiel Barnett

6017

228

LB95

---

Jamal Brooks

5.35

6002

234

CB58

---

Dishon McNary

Deshon Elliott

6003

190

CB102

---

Coney Durr

2.29

5092

194

CB104

---

Derick Bush

5.53

5112

194

CB106

---

Roy Baker

7.13

6015

200

CB110

---

Tre Bugg

5.1

5111

189

S48

---

Jaylon Jones

9.18

5106

190

S61

---

Bydarrius Knighten

2.89

5116

198

S87

---

Jon Alexander

3.88

6020

217

I was a little puzzled by the Bears draft. And if I’m being honest, I was a bit surprised – and underwhelmed – by their showing in the UDFA sweepstakes as well. It wasn’t an issue of legwork. Chicago cast an enormous net and brought in a league-high amount of UDFA either on contracts or tryouts.

The issue, instead, is squandering the one advantage that having a poor roster should give you – a leg-up when pitching to agents during the UDFA free-for-all. Each NFL agent has intricate diagrams of every NFL depth chart. During the latter-stages of Day 3 on Saturday, when teams start calling prospects that have fallen through the cracks, agents are always eying the most advantageous situation (in addition to bartering for the highest-possible amount of guaranteed money).

The Bears should have been in the catbird seat during those discussions – there aren’t many other rosters in the NFL where UDFA could have felt better about potentially cracking the opening-day roster.

So how does Chicago leave the UDFA process – following an underwhelming draft where they didn’t have a R1 pick – with only one prospect I had a draftable grade on? I’m all about bringing in waves of prospects for tryouts to see if you can find something that other teams missed during the scouting process.

But if you’re Chicago, how do you not invest more heavily during this process? Handfuls of prospects who went undrafted would have had a shot to not only crack Chicago’s roster, but play early. Instead of ponying up, the Bears cheaped out. Missed opportunity.

11. Carolina Panthers (23)

Pos

Rank

Name

Comp

RAS

HT

WT

WR31

216

Charleston Rambo

Gary Jennings

5.82

6005

177

DL23

312

Marquan McCall

Benito Jones

1.03

6025

354

LB33

401

Isaiah Graham-Mobley

Dylan Moses

6.21

6010

229

WR64

424

Andrew Parchment

DaMarkus Lodge

4.28

6020

191

WR70

461

Ra'Shaun Henry

Tiquan Underwood

9.4

6015

185

QB27

---

Davis Cheek

Matt Flynn

5.63

6020

216

QB31

---

Anthony Russo

Elijah Sindelar

3.9

6030

239

RB61

---

John Lovett

Reuben Droughns

4.57

5114

215

WR97

---

Talolo Limu-Jones

6.01

6040

225

WR112

---

Derek Wright

8.79

6006

193

TE33

---

Josh Babicz

Antony Auclair

8.14

6057

255

TE60

---

Jovani Haskins

6.26

6044

252

ED52

---

Arron Mosby

6030

250

ED69

---

Carson Taylor

7.04

6034

241

LB50

---

Khalan Tolson

6.6

5110

231

LB79

---

DeJaun Cooper

7.65

6026

229

S44

---

Drew Hartlaub

Nick Scott

9.1

5111

170

Carolina targeted the wide receiver position during the UDFA free-for-all. Of the five they signed, it would be stunning if at least one didn’t make the roster.

The best bet for that is Rambo, who surprisingly went undrafted after popping off for a 79-1172-7 line in his only season at Miami. Rambo is an adept route-runner blessed with good length and play speed. And what better mentor for him than former UDFA Robby Anderson?

Parchment has good size and has shown refined skills on the field despite being caught in poor passing offenses for the duration of his career (NIU, Kansas, FSU). But he's a below-average athlete who may not have NFL juice.

Opposite story for Henry, who only played two years in the FBS after transferring up. He’s a raw prospect with dynamic athleticism. At nearly 6’2, Henry ran a 4.46 with 90th-percentile or better showings in the vertical jump, broad jump, and 3-cone. Henry averaged nearly 20 yards per catch on his 48 grabs at Virginia.

12. Los Angeles Rams (24)

Pos

Rank

Name

Comp

RAS

HT

WT

K2

267

Cameron Dicker

Ryan Succop

6007

220

DL31

373

Dion Novil

JorDan Phillips

3.43

6012

300

iOL37

381

Jack Snyder

Chandon Herring

9.5

6050

306

ED40

394

Brayden Thomas

Wyatt Huber

6.72

6030

258

LB35

425

Jake Hummel

Matt Milano

9.47

6017

225

WR88

---

Lance McCutcheon

6030

202

TE39

---

Jamal Pettigrew

Coby Fleener

9.38

6064

244

TE41

---

Roger Carter

Charlie Taumoepeau

8.11

6020

256

DL86

---

Elijah Garcia

8.87

6053

290

ED50

---

Benton Whitley

Ogbonnia Okoronkwo

6025

257

ED72

---

Keir Thomas

2.59

6012

255

LB67

---

Andrzej Hughes-Murray

6020

244

CB62

---

TJ Carter

Darnay Holmes

3.62

5092

189

CB71

---

Duron Lowe

4.32

5096

186

CB86

---

Caesar Williams

6001

190

S66

---

Jairon McVea

5.58

5090

182

S96

---

Daniel Isom

5100

191

The Rams signed the best UDFA kicker – Dicker the Kicker – and didn’t do much of note outside of that. But Dicker will be given a fair shot to compete with Matt Gay, who bounced around a bit before, among other things, eliminating his former team the Buccaneers from the 2021 playoffs with a game-winning kick.

13. Tampa Bay Bucs (25)

Pos

Rank

Name

Comp

RAS

HT

WT

WR37

257

Jerreth Sterns

Lance Moore

5.53

5073

183

WR45

313

Deven Thompkins

Brandon Banks

7.17

5067

167

QB19

360

Aqeel Glass

Landry Jones

1.11

6036

231

S28

377

Nolan Turner

Andrew Sendejo

7.73

6007

202

CB48

416

Kyler McMichael

Brandon Facyson

5.08

6001

201

WR72

478

Kaylon Geiger

Eddie Royal

4.22

5100

180

WR113

---

Kameron Brown

2.57

6023

218

TE55

---

Ben Beise

8.82

6027

247

iOL65

---

Curtis Blackwell

8.06

6052

302

iOL72

---

Keegan Cryder

6044

306

iOL91

---

Devontay Love-Taylor

0.46

6033

301

OT54

---

Dylan Cook

6.75

6064

308

DL71

---

Keyshon Camp

8.17

6027

283

ED85

---

Bronson Massie

0.69

6022

259

LB48

---

Olakunle Fatukasi

7.53

6012

234

LB59

---

JJ Russell

6.43

6003

227

LB85

---

Jordan Young

3.57

6014

231

CB84

---

Don Gardner

8.1

6004

189

K6

---

Parker White

6040

203

Weird UDFA strategy for the Bucs. The team has Russell Gage starting in the slot, backed up by Tyler Johnson, Jaelon Dardon and Scotty Miller – yet three of Tampa Bay's six consequential UDFA signings are slot receivers.

That said, I’m a fan of Jerreth Sterns, who led the NCAA in receiving last season before shockingly getting spurned by the NFL Combine. Sterns is small and lacks athleticism, but he’s an awesome route-runner with ball skills.

14. Washington Commanders (27)

Pos

Rank

Name

Comp

RAS

HT

WT

QB10

229

Cole Kelley

Paxton Lynch

2.4

6075

249

TE16

292

Curtis Hodges

C.J. Fiedorowicz

7.39

6077

258

WR56

366

Jequez Ezzard

Reggie Bell

6.91

5090

204

iOL35

369

Tyrese Robinson

Shane Lemieux

3.05

6031

319

ED45

484

Jacub Panasiuk

Kenny Willekes

3.5

6033

253

RB90

---

Dejoun Lee

7.29

5060

173

WR91

---

Jonathan Johnson

6.77

6025

196

WR114

---

Kyric McGowan

3.83

5105

200

TE28

---

Armani Rogers

Tyree Jackson

6053

230

ED76

---

Deionte Knight

6.52

6031

280

LB51

---

Tre Walker

1.8

6002

235

LB53

---

Drew White

5.9

6002

228

LB60

---

Ferrod Gardner

6002

216

CB79

---

Nijuel Hill

3.81

5087

180

CB89

---

De'Vante Cross

6003

216

CB100

---

Josh Drayden

1.49

5095

184

CB107

---

Devin Taylor

1.47

5115

191

The NFL never seemed to warm up to Cole Kelley, coming off a pair of incredible seasons in the FCS after he transferred down from Arkansas. Kelley is a jumbo-sized quarterback with short-yardage battering-ram rushing chops. He doesn’t have a big arm, but he’s accurate short and intermediate.

Kelley wouldn’t seem to have a great shot of cracking this roster – he enters camp behind Carson Wentz, Taylor Heinecke, and Sam Howell – but may latch on elsewhere if he shows something in the preseason. If not, Washington is assuredly earmarking one of its practice squad slots for his development.

15. Arizona Cardinals (28)

Pos

Rank

Name

Comp

RAS

HT

WT

RB32

310

Ronnie Rivers

Jaret Patterson

5.97

5074

198

CB40

335

Darrell Baker Jr.

Derrek Thomas

9.1

6007

190

RB39

383

T.J. Pledger

Lavon Coleman

4.11

5082

192

DL36

433

LaRon Stokes

Ed Stinson

5.25

6036

278

QB22

459

Jarrett Guarantano

K.J. Costello

4.1

6027

219

WR74

490

Changa Hodge

Demetrius Byrd

4.52

6004

196

WR89

---

Jontre Kirklin

6.08

5115

184

WR92

---

JaVonta Payton

3.35

6003

175

WR105

---

Stephon Robinson Jr.

2.61

5091

181

iOL66

---

Cole Bentley

6.97

6033

310

DL51

---

Keonte Schad

7.3

6022

284

ED61

---

Manny Jones

8.14

6025

280

ED67

---

Will Miles

7.35

6050

279

S67

---

Kekaula Kaniho

2.29

5102

186

S99

---

Alonzo Addae

2.44

5103

184

Baker has a shot to crack the roster and was worth the investment on measurables alone. The rest of this crop is uninspiring.

The pair of running backs were the other big investment, but both are extreme long-shots to crack the roster. Ronnie Rivers will enter camp as RB5, and Pledger is likely entering as RB7.

16. Minnesota Vikings (32)

Pos

Rank

Name

Comp

RAS

HT

WT

RB36

359

Bryant Koback

Ty Johnson

9.72

5106

209

K3

362

Gabe Brkic

Zane Gonzalez

6020

197

ED39

388

Luiji Vilain

Jonathon Greenard

8.83

6035

255

WR99

---

Thomas Hennigan

2.69

6011

210

iOL89

---

Josh Sokol

7.55

6020

309

DL63

---

Tyarise Stevenson

1.24

6020

352

LB44

---

Zach McCloud

Samuel Ebukam

6.44

6017

246

S83

---

Mike Brown

7.57

6005

218

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and crew struggled to get their footing in the post-draft UDFA sweepstakes, but did bring in a few prospects who’ll be given chances to hang.

Koback is a big-play runner with plenty of athleticism. He ran for more than 4,000 yards over four years in school while displaying soft hands as a receiver (54 catches the past two years). But he’s merely a dump-off outlet guy – doesn’t run routes – and he doesn’t pass-block. Assuredly the Vikings will always have someone more capable for passing-down work. Koback isn’t likely to beat out either Kene Nwangwu or Ty Chandler for a roster spot, but is absolutely worth a practice squad spot.

Brkic will have a real chance to unseat Greg Joseph this summer. The other signing of note was Luiji Vilain, an undersized, athletic edge defender. Vilain drew rave reviews out of rookie camp. The Vikings have a ton of bodies to compete for backup OLB spots in the new 3-4 defense. But it wouldn’t be a surprise if Vilain climbed his way up the depth chart to the Week 1 active roster, especially if early reports are to be believed.

Coming Friday: AFC UDFA class grades

