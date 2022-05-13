NFC UDFA class grades
I call the UDFA free-for-all after the completion of Day 3 the "Dessert draft." The UDFA carousel on Saturday night in essence takes care of Rounds 8-20 at warp-speed.
Undrafted players comprise roughly one-fifth of NFL rosters and provide the NFL with more value and snaps than the sixth- and seventh-rounds combined. In three-consecutive years, the Chargers found Austin Ekeler, the Broncos discovered Phillip Lindsay, and the Jaguars struck gold with James Robinson during the UDFA sweepstakes.
The list of Hall of Famers who went undrafted includes Kurt Warner, John Randle, Warren Moon and Dick “Night Train” Lane. Recent notable UDFA include Tony Romo, Doug Baldwin, James Harrison, Wes Welker, Antonio Gates, Arian Foster, Cameron Wake and Chris Harris. Current UDFAs making an impact in the NFL include Adam Thielen, Robby Anderson, Alejandro Villanueva, La’El Collins, Michael Pierce, Shaquil Barrett, Mario Addison, Cory Littleton, Malcolm Butler, J.C. Jackson, and Anthony Harris.
This year's UDFA crop is especially intriguing. Because the NCAA’s 2020 pandemic eligibility waiver allowed graduated seniors to return to school, the 2021 NFL Draft had only 657 declared prospects. By contrast, the year before, in 2020, 1,932 prospects declared. This class, with eligibilities exhausting of players granted the extra year, we had over 2,000 declarees. That means a deeper UDFA pool.
Let's dive into how the NFC did in this year's "Dessert Draft." The ranking in parenthesis following each team below indicates how each ranked overall in the NFL. Speaking of that, check back Friday for my AFC UDFA class rankings.
1. Dallas Cowboys (1)
Pos
Rank
Name
Comp
RAS
HT
WT
iOL16
167
8.35
6033
299
WR29
200
5.7
6007
217
CB30
210
9.61
6014
201
LB20
230
7.61
6025
239
S17
233
8.95
6020
212
S19
253
8.48
6006
213
WR39
263
7.2
6011
209
WR44
307
9.02
6007
182
ED35
325
9.03
6027
249
iOL39
387
2.58
6034
297
TE25
452
8.4
6036
246
S38
467
La'Kendrick Van Zandt
8.09
5114
210
CB53
474
6016
185
ED47
493
2.86
6040
254
QB36
---
6022
204
RB50
---
Aaron Shampklin
8.28
5093
194
RB59
---
5.95
5097
202
WR79
---
Dennis Houston
7.58
6011
198
OT56
---
Amon Simon
2.88
6046
303
LB73
---
Storey Jackson
6.29
6017
224
K7
---
6010
215
No team invests in undrafted talent like the Cowboys. This is my fourth year ranking UDFA classes for NBC. During that time, Dallas has spent more UDFA money than any other organization. Is it any wonder that the Cowboys have finished with a top-10 UDFA class all four years? The Cowboys ranked No. 9 in 2019, No. 1 in 2020, No. 2 in 2021, and have once-again assumed the top-overall spot in 2022.
This year, the Cowboys signed six prospects I had draftable grades on (top-262), as well as the highest-ranked UDFA-graded prospect on my board (Ty Fryfogle). I had a R5 grade on C Alec Lindstrom, R6 grades on WR Dontario Drummond and CB Isaac Taylor-Stuart, and R7 grades on LB Aaron Hansford, S Markquese Bell, and S Juanyeh Thomas.
I’m still surprised Lindstrom didn’t get drafted. Especially after a similar undersized pivot prospect, Drew Dalman, returned huge investment for the Falcons last year on a R4 pricetag. Like Dalman, Lindstrom is a smart, athletic, undersized interior lineman with deep NFL bloodlines running through his veins.
Drummond is a weird prospect. He’s a 215-pound slot receiver that only runs a 4.65. He was forced to go to “Last Chance U” – East Mississippi Community College – out of high school, and didn’t pop-off at Mississippi until his last year when he could play slot full-time following Elijah Moore’s departure. But he’s a sure-handed, tackle-breaking machine who gets after it blocking. Drummond also has return chops.
Taylor-Stuart was a top-40 overall recruit coming out of high school. He has an ideal blend of length and speed (4.42). He’s a fabulous all-around athlete who owns a second-degree blackbelt off the field. But Taylor-Stuart needs to find a position (corner or free safety?), refine his technique, and improve his instincts. If the light ever turns on, he'll be a player.
Dallas' UDFA class had everything: Draftable talent, depth, athleticism (nine tested in the RAS 80th-percentile or better), and well-reasoned shots at positions of need.
2. New Orleans Saints (3)
Pos
Rank
Name
Comp
RAS
HT
WT
RB10
156
6.61
5115
213
S14
171
Smoke Monday
Barry Church
6.46
6016
207
WR25
181
Dai'Jean Dixon
Andre Holmes
5.9
6030
205
CB26
201
Keenan Lewis
7.2
6020
195
CB38
277
Josh Lay
6.19
5115
192
S23
316
Greg Blue
9.19
6003
209
LB29
348
7.04
5114
224
TE22
363
Briley Moore-McKinney
9.07
6061
253
LB40
472
7.63
6013
220
iOL47
479
Eric Wilson
Eric Heitmann
8.68
6035
306
WR73
480
8.15
6052
218
iOL48
485
Lewis Kidd
8.05
6060
311
QB42
---
Preston Haire
5111
200
WR120
---
Rashid Shaheed
5105
185
iOL68
---
Derek Schweiger
6034
314
OT50
---
Sage Doxtater
6063
350
DL50
---
6011
286
DL88
---
Elijah James
1.85
6042
297
ED57
---
3.42
6023
267
LB56
---
Joel Dublanko
6.84
6025
243
LB88
---
Bryce Notree
5.63
6024
233
S86
---
CJ Holmes
1.52
5105
184
K9
---
5110
174
P6
---
Daniel Whelan
6060
215
The Saints are one of three NFL teams that have finished in the top-10 of my UDFA rankings all four years. The Saints, who check in No. 3 overall this year, finished No. 1 in 2019, No. 3 in 2020, and No. 7 in 2021. Sean Payton was notoriously aggressive on the telephone in the late-rounds recruiting UDFAs during his tenure, and the Saints kept to the same ethos this year without him.
The Saints signed four players I had draftable grades on, including two R5s (RB Abram Smith and S Smoke Monday) and two R6s (WR Dai'Jean Dixon and CB Vincent Gray).
In his only season as a full-time starting RB after shifting over from LB, Smith posted a Baylor-record 1,601 rushing yards on 6.2 YPC. Smith is a profit-taking runner that's rarely finished behind the line. He exhibits good patience and tempo, along with crisp cuts into the hole in Baylor’s wide-zone system.
In this RB class, Smith finished top-10 last year in both overall PFF grade and yards after contact per attempt. He’s a little stiff in the lower half, remains raw as a receiver, and lacks joystick agility and high-end speed – but I think his early-down efficiency will translate to the NFL.
I was surprised Monday didn’t get picked in the draft. He’s long and athletic, and a proven playmaker in the SEC (three-straight years with a pick-6). Monday will be able to contribute on special teams immediately. He’s a willing contributor in run defense and can be played in the box. But while he has the athleticism and ball skills for coverage, Monday is a risk-taker who can leave himself susceptible to getting burned. That’ll be the primary thing New Orleans works with him on this summer.
Dixon has great size and ball skills but will need to improve as a route-runner to make a difference at the next level. Gray is blessed with length, and possesses the instincts Monday arguably lacks. But Gray lacks take-on play strength, and needs to improve his ball skills (zero career INT despite playing WR in high school).
In all, the Saints signed 12 UDFA that made my Thor500 big board. That group had an average size-adjusted RAS athletic composite slightly above the 75th-percentile. Those are the projectable developmental stabs you want to add during the Dessert Draft.
3. Philadelphia Eagles (5)
Pos
Rank
Name
Comp
RAS
HT
WT
QB5
93
6033
230
CB15
118
5114
189
CB23
170
5.03
6002
191
DL17
224
6042
351
RB22
270
5.99
5105
209
iOL24
279
William Dunkle
Kraig Urbik
4.82
6047
347
WR50
333
5.92
5080
169
S29
398
8
6006
203
iOL42
437
Adam Grant
7.91
6055
322
OT40
468
7.62
6055
323
CB60
---
8.25
5106
183
S69
---
5116
202
S73
---
0.47
5096
185
The third team in the NFL that has finished in the top-10 of these rankings four-years running? That would be the Eagles. Like the Cowboys and Saints, Philly prioritizes the UDFA process and is willing to pay through the nose to land players they believe should have been drafted.
Per Spotrac, the Eagles gave Nevada QB Carson Strong a UDFA-record $320k in guarantees. To illustrate how intense the bidding for Strong’s services must have been, consider that the previous record for guaranteed money to a UDFA was a “mere” $200k. The guaranteed money Strong received was equivalent to what the Bears gave OT Braxton Jones, a fifth-rounder taken with the No. 168 overall pick.
The Eagles were far from done. They reportedly gave out three other signing bonuses between $217k-$240k (RB Kennedy Brooks, DT Noah Ellis and CB Mario Goodrich), as well as four additional six-figure guarantees (OG Josh Sills, OG William Dunkle, CB Josh Jobe, and CB Josh Blackwell).
Expect that strategy to pay off with multiple long-term contributors. Strong was a Day 2 talent if not for questions about the health of his knee – is it degenerative, or not? – as well as maturity issues. But boy if he doesn’t have a big-league arm. He was the only top-100 player on my board that didn’t get picked… it wasn’t a surprise that there was a bidding frenzy for his services once the draft concluded.
Brooks, in contrast to some other UDFAs from blueblood schools, has always been more than the sum of his parts. He only posted a 4.59 forty, but Brooks runs with exemplary patience, tempo and vision. He’s got a real shot to crack the roster.
Goodrich is another guy that outplays his measurables – I saw some Levi Wallace in him. Jobe played through a turf toe injury last year and didn’t acquit himself well. He should have returned to school. It was still a surprise to see him go undrafted, and the price was right to see if he can return to his 2020 level of play.
Noah Ellis is an enormous interior presence that’ll be a plus against the run at the next level. Dunkle is another elephantine prospect, a collegiate tackle likely kicking inside at the next level. He would have been drafted if not for his disappointing testing.
4. New York Giants (9)
Pos
Rank
Name
Comp
RAS
HT
WT
S16
191
6.45
6000
199
TE15
283
Austin Allen
8.08
6075
252
DL22
298
5.56
6035
304
RB30
303
5.38
5111
203
DL27
347
Frederick Jones
6017
347
iOL38
385
Josh Rivas
Braden Smith
5.48
6055
330
CB46
407
8.68
6002
182
TE24
418
Jeremiah Hall
Alex Armah
2.51
6015
239
WR71
471
4.31
6017
218
WR85
---
Sammie Parker
6.91
5073
178
iOL53
---
T.J. Johnson
0.26
6023
303
iOL70
---
0.74
6053
350
iOL75
---
Ben Adler
3.41
6037
337
OT52
---
Barry Wesley
5.34
6063
312
DL53
---
Antonio Valentino
4.73
6024
298
DL56
---
7.55
6017
278
DL73
---
Dennis Johnson
7.23
6020
309
ED83
---
2.95
6041
236
LB54
---
6023
253
CB69
---
Darren Evans
6.55
6022
179
CB92
---
7.13
6004
204
S52
---
4.64
6010
196
S62
---
Brandon Easterling
8.68
5106
199
S72
---
Gage Kreski
7.96
6007
209
The Giants brought in a ton of guys for tryout looks. But it’s the top of their class that snuck them into the top-10 of our UDFA rankings this year.
Corker was a team captain each of the past two years who posted 159 tackles across 24 games during that span. I love the fearlessness he plays with – he flies downhill like a bat of hell looking to de-cleat runners. The biggest question will be if he has the agility to trust in coverage at the next level.
Though Corker was the only UDFA that the Giants signed who I had a draftable grade on, New York was able to flesh out its crop with eight other prospects who made my pre-draft 500-player big board.
The two-most intriguing dart throws amongst that latter group might be TE Austin Allen and CB Zyon Gilbert – both are highly projectable. Gilbert has the height, long speed, and athleticism for any task, but will need to work on his technique to hang.
Allen nearly measured in at 6’8. Not only is he massive and long, but Allen is a very strong athlete for his size. He doesn’t run great routes – struggling to separate – but he knows how to use body to pin defenders to his back, and he spears balls outside his frame and holds on through contact.
5. Atlanta Falcons (10)
Pos
Rank
Name
Comp
RAS
HT
WT
OT15
154
Bruce Campbell
7.67
6066
290
LB22
241
6.41
6024
238
WR46
318
5.85
5096
182
DL29
361
7.49
6017
296
OT30
367
Tyler Vrabel
7.6
6056
315
S30
404
7.65
6004
207
WR61
412
Tyshaun James
Kristian Wilkerson
9.55
6022
214
WR69
453
Jared Bernhardt
Chris Hogan
7.32
6011
189
CB55
488
1.25
6001
181
TE58
---
4.36
6045
270
iOL59
---
Ryan Johnson
5.06
6057
314
iOL64
---
Tyler Witt
4.29
6021
304
OT44
---
6056
321
DL44
---
Timmy Horne
6042
323
DL48
---
Kobie Whiteside
3.56
6004
317
DL61
---
Bryce Rodgers
2.33
6023
309
DL84
---
5.71
6034
287
LB43
---
Akeem Ayers
4.93
6053
244
S53
---
6.64
6007
186
S55
---
7.95
6007
200
The two names to watch here are Dare Rosenthal and Nate Landman. Rosenthal would have been drafted if not for questions about his maturity. He signed with LSU as a defensive lineman but quickly transitioned to the offensive line, where he contributed following his redshirt campaign.
But Rosenthal’s next two seasons were filled with disciplinary issues. He fled to Kentucky for his final year. He played LT along a very strong UK offensive line, finishing No. 21 in PFF grade last year and No. 20 in run-blocking amongst this OT class.
Landman is a fearless gap-plugger who triggers downhill quickly and arrives with a thud. Colorado’s defense cratered whenever he was off the field. He lacks speed (4.82 forty), but had 72nd-percentile or better showings in the 3-cone, vertical jump and broad jump. Landman could turn into an early-down tone-setter against the run if everything breaks right and his body doesn’t betray him – he’s got a physical game heavy on violent collisions.
6. San Francisco 49ers (11)
Pos
Rank
Name
Comp
RAS
HT
WT
iOL14
124
7.01
6033
309
S18
245
Leon O'Neal Jr.
6.07
6005
204
WR51
336
Calvin Turner Jr.
7.06
5113
197
WR52
341
Tay Martin
6.45
6014
184
WR54
354
7.69
6017
200
iOL33
356
9.47
6005
300
LB30
368
6006
225
RB48
469
7.13
5111
223
S39
477
Marcelino McCrary-Ball
Rudy Ford
9.04
5116
212
RB69
---
1.9
5117
219
TE56
---
Garrett Walston
1.36
6042
241
OT46
---
Sam Schlueter
6060
309
DL57
---
Kevin Atkins
6022
314
LB58
---
Segun Olubi
8.14
6001
225
S45
---
Tayler Hawkins
6.08
6000
203
S50
---
3.72
5106
195
Dohnovan West was one of two Arizona State offensive linemen who shockingly went undrafted (Kellen Diesch was the other). I’m a big fan of West’s. He started immediately at ASU, and ended up manning three different positions during his three-year career, both guard spots and center.
West moves well but lacks bulk and play strength. He’s a perfect-fit for a zone-blocking team, and he found a match in signing with the 49ers. The 49ers have Alex Mack as a one-year plan at center. After that, it wouldn’t surprise me if West impressed enough to put himself in serious contention for the 2023 starting lineup.
Expect at least one of the 49ers’ three UDFA receiver signings to make the Week 1 roster. It’ll be interesting to see if San Francisco’s offensive braintrust can make something out of Hawaii OW Calvin Turner. Turner was moved all over the place by Hawaii – backfield, slot, out wide, and as a Wildcat QB – and also has extensive special-teams experience.
7. Green Bay Packers (12)
Pos
Rank
Name
Comp
RAS
HT
WT
RB13
190
9.55
5093
202
LB26
278
5.54
6013
226
OT36
427
Caleb Jones
1.9
6087
370
RB45
428
6.07
5100
202
OT37
434
K.C. McDermott
5.37
6056
312
WR65
436
5.52
6041
209
CB51
445
Shaun Prater
8.22
5102
191
ED43
448
Ryder Anderson
7.6
6062
276
S41
497
Josh Bullocks
4.55
5115
205
QB37
---
Zach Smith
0.57
6031
207
WR78
---
Danny Davis III
2.44
6003
188
WR124
---
6031
218
TE35
---
4.97
6001
234
TE54
---
4.42
6047
248
iOL55
---
Cole Schneider
6031
309
iOL83
---
7.12
6041
310
OT43
---
6043
290
DL47
---
0.32
6026
308
DL80
---
Hauati Pututau
6031
306
ED55
---
3.64
6027
246
LB89
---
Caliph Brice
7.2
6014
233
CB103
---
Zafir Kelly
3.92
5112
178
S68
---
7.97
5114
195
S92
---
Kendall Karcz
6000
185
S95
---
Alex Spillum
5.88
6017
188
The gem of this class is Iowa’s Tyler “Spin Shady” Goodson, a sweet-footed air back with joystick agility. Goodson is a fabulous receiver who gives effort in pass-pro. But he lacks play strength and goes down on first contact – which was a bad fit behind Iowa’s offensive line last year, which had its worst crop of guards and tackles of the past 20 years.
Goodson also was done no favors by Iowa’s lethargic passing attack, which encouraged opponents to cheat up in an attempt to stop him. Goodson’s down 2021 season is the reason he didn’t get drafted – but his pre-2021 work, athletic profile, and on-field skills all screamed middle-round pick.
The rest of Green Bay’s class prioritized quantity over quality. While Goodson was the only Packers UDFA I had a draftable grade on, the Packers were able to snatch up eight additional prospects on my 500 board.
8. Detroit Lions (15)
Pos
Rank
Name
Comp
RAS
HT
WT
OT14
143
5.36
6064
328
WR35
240
Josh Johnson
3.72
5104
179
WR48
323
6015
208
WR49
327
6.55
5075
172
RB37
371
Brian Calhoun
4.4
5104
201
CB45
399
3.83
6003
180
TE26
486
3.73
6032
244
TE63
---
6030
260
iOL50
---
6.66
6051
317
OT53
---
Zein Obeid
8.53
6042
309
ED53
---
6.5
6001
289
CB73
---
Cedric Boswell
3.02
5103
185
S82
---
Najee Reams
4.71
6005
195
The Lions have fared better than this year’s middle-of-the-pack UDFA finish in recent years. I wonder if that was in part a result of NFL agents recognizing the rising tide of talent on Detroit’s roster following three successful drafts in a row.
My favorite prospect that Detroit added outside the draft was Obinna Eze. The NFL seemed to throw up its hands at the OG/OT tweener who spent his first four seasons at Memphis. But Eze was a four-star recruit coming out of high school who had offers from a who’s-who of bluebloods. He started his last 37 collegiate games.
Eze lacks height, but he has verifably freakish length, with a wingspan of 7’2. He gets his hands on you first and they arrive like defibrillators. But Eze will need to improve his lower-body strength for his presumed move to OG in the NFL, and he’s going to need to cut down on the penalties.
Outside of that, Detroit made a concerted effort to attack UDFA receivers, bringing in three that I ranked inside the top-377. Expect at least one of them to hang on the active roster, and perhaps even two.
9. Seattle Seahawks (17)
Pos
Rank
Name
Comp
RAS
HT
WT
QB12
260
1.69
6006
206
S21
289
Chris Conte
8.12
6021
209
S24
320
9.69
6020
203
CB43
372
K’Waun Williams
2.97
5104
181
S35
440
9.62
6010
201
LB39
458
Michael Clay
3.3
5113
221
QB23
465
B.J. Daniels
3.24
5084
187
ED46
489
Joshua Onujiogu
Peppi Zellner
6030
250
RB78
---
Jace Jordan
5100
200
WR82
---
Boo Williams
8.22
6037
235
WR83
---
4.93
5116
183
WR98
---
5090
170
WR101
---
Rodney Coates
5.62
6015
193
WR109
---
Jake Herslow
5114
181
TE44
---
2.7
6023
237
iOL58
---
6.27
6023
333
iOL86
---
8.2
6026
301
OT45
---
Liam Ryan
6047
305
DL83
---
Matthew Gotel
3.46
6016
341
LB62
---
Vi Jones
8.86
6026
225
CB83
---
6.74
6007
188
S89
---
Tyrese Dedmon
4.57
6002
195
S90
---
6.51
5111
203
P8
---
Race Porter
6030
190
Seattle didn’t take a quarterback in the NFL Draft, and HC Pete Carroll stated in its aftermath that he isn’t expecting a trade for a signal-caller. If Seattle doesn’t add another one, Kaleb Eleby is going to have a shot to crack the Week 1 roster behind Drew Lock and Geno Smith.
Eleby is short and non-athletic, but he’s got a live arm and uses it to attack the intermediate and deep sectors. He posted a 45/11 TD/INT in college. Eleby is going to have to overcome a tendency to stare-down his primary target if he’s going to hang in the NFL – his margins are too thin to overcome that bugaboo otherwise.
10. Chicago Bears (21)
LB19
222
7.35
6014
239
OT27
300
Charles Leno
6.77
6042
303
TE21
353
Cameron Brate
7.33
6061
247
CB54
476
2.55
6024
203
DL38
449
Mike Greene
Cedric Woodard
5.45
6023
281
QB40
---
6022
206
RB53
---
6.88
5084
206
RB62
---
Maurice Morris
9.56
5110
212
RB77
---
5.86
5093
179
WR87
---
5096
166
WR100
---
Luke Little
6033
220
TE37
---
7.17
6041
239
TE40
---
7.57
6043
240
TE53
---
Brandon Chapman
6.96
6047
243
TE62
---
1.28
6023
235
OT69
---
Tristen Taylor
9.52
6050
315
DL49
---
Kainoa Fuiava
6027
316
DL59
---
Ralph Holley
6.83
6006
297
DL68
---
2.64
6040
308
ED80
---
Josh Black
6025
284
LB52
---
7.83
6022
226
LB61
---
CJ Avery
7.28
5117
230
LB69
---
Ezekiel Barnett
6017
228
LB95
---
5.35
6002
234
CB58
---
Dishon McNary
6003
190
CB102
---
2.29
5092
194
CB104
---
Derick Bush
5.53
5112
194
CB106
---
7.13
6015
200
CB110
---
Tre Bugg
5.1
5111
189
S48
---
Jaylon Jones
9.18
5106
190
S61
---
2.89
5116
198
S87
---
Jon Alexander
3.88
6020
217
I was a little puzzled by the Bears draft. And if I’m being honest, I was a bit surprised – and underwhelmed – by their showing in the UDFA sweepstakes as well. It wasn’t an issue of legwork. Chicago cast an enormous net and brought in a league-high amount of UDFA either on contracts or tryouts.
The issue, instead, is squandering the one advantage that having a poor roster should give you – a leg-up when pitching to agents during the UDFA free-for-all. Each NFL agent has intricate diagrams of every NFL depth chart. During the latter-stages of Day 3 on Saturday, when teams start calling prospects that have fallen through the cracks, agents are always eying the most advantageous situation (in addition to bartering for the highest-possible amount of guaranteed money).
The Bears should have been in the catbird seat during those discussions – there aren’t many other rosters in the NFL where UDFA could have felt better about potentially cracking the opening-day roster.
So how does Chicago leave the UDFA process – following an underwhelming draft where they didn’t have a R1 pick – with only one prospect I had a draftable grade on? I’m all about bringing in waves of prospects for tryouts to see if you can find something that other teams missed during the scouting process.
But if you’re Chicago, how do you not invest more heavily during this process? Handfuls of prospects who went undrafted would have had a shot to not only crack Chicago’s roster, but play early. Instead of ponying up, the Bears cheaped out. Missed opportunity.
11. Carolina Panthers (23)
Pos
Rank
Name
Comp
RAS
HT
WT
WR31
216
5.82
6005
177
DL23
312
1.03
6025
354
LB33
401
6.21
6010
229
WR64
424
4.28
6020
191
WR70
461
9.4
6015
185
QB27
---
Davis Cheek
Matt Flynn
5.63
6020
216
QB31
---
3.9
6030
239
RB61
---
John Lovett
Reuben Droughns
4.57
5114
215
WR97
---
Talolo Limu-Jones
6.01
6040
225
WR112
---
8.79
6006
193
TE33
---
Josh Babicz
Antony Auclair
8.14
6057
255
TE60
---
6.26
6044
252
ED52
---
Arron Mosby
6030
250
ED69
---
Carson Taylor
7.04
6034
241
LB50
---
6.6
5110
231
LB79
---
DeJaun Cooper
7.65
6026
229
S44
---
9.1
5111
170
Carolina targeted the wide receiver position during the UDFA free-for-all. Of the five they signed, it would be stunning if at least one didn’t make the roster.
The best bet for that is Rambo, who surprisingly went undrafted after popping off for a 79-1172-7 line in his only season at Miami. Rambo is an adept route-runner blessed with good length and play speed. And what better mentor for him than former UDFA Robby Anderson?
Parchment has good size and has shown refined skills on the field despite being caught in poor passing offenses for the duration of his career (NIU, Kansas, FSU). But he's a below-average athlete who may not have NFL juice.
Opposite story for Henry, who only played two years in the FBS after transferring up. He’s a raw prospect with dynamic athleticism. At nearly 6’2, Henry ran a 4.46 with 90th-percentile or better showings in the vertical jump, broad jump, and 3-cone. Henry averaged nearly 20 yards per catch on his 48 grabs at Virginia.
12. Los Angeles Rams (24)
Pos
Rank
Name
Comp
RAS
HT
WT
K2
267
Ryan Succop
6007
220
DL31
373
Dion Novil
JorDan Phillips
3.43
6012
300
iOL37
381
Jack Snyder
Chandon Herring
9.5
6050
306
ED40
394
Brayden Thomas
Wyatt Huber
6.72
6030
258
LB35
425
Jake Hummel
9.47
6017
225
WR88
---
6030
202
TE39
---
9.38
6064
244
TE41
---
8.11
6020
256
DL86
---
Elijah Garcia
8.87
6053
290
ED50
---
Benton Whitley
6025
257
ED72
---
2.59
6012
255
LB67
---
6020
244
CB62
---
TJ Carter
3.62
5092
189
CB71
---
Duron Lowe
4.32
5096
186
CB86
---
Caesar Williams
6001
190
S66
---
Jairon McVea
5.58
5090
182
S96
---
5100
191
The Rams signed the best UDFA kicker – Dicker the Kicker – and didn’t do much of note outside of that. But Dicker will be given a fair shot to compete with Matt Gay, who bounced around a bit before, among other things, eliminating his former team the Buccaneers from the 2021 playoffs with a game-winning kick.
13. Tampa Bay Bucs (25)
Pos
Rank
Name
Comp
RAS
HT
WT
WR37
257
Lance Moore
5.53
5073
183
WR45
313
7.17
5067
167
QB19
360
1.11
6036
231
S28
377
Andrew Sendejo
7.73
6007
202
CB48
416
5.08
6001
201
WR72
478
Eddie Royal
4.22
5100
180
WR113
---
2.57
6023
218
TE55
---
Ben Beise
8.82
6027
247
iOL65
---
8.06
6052
302
iOL72
---
Keegan Cryder
6044
306
iOL91
---
Devontay Love-Taylor
0.46
6033
301
OT54
---
Dylan Cook
6.75
6064
308
DL71
---
8.17
6027
283
ED85
---
0.69
6022
259
LB48
---
7.53
6012
234
LB59
---
6.43
6003
227
LB85
---
Jordan Young
3.57
6014
231
CB84
---
Don Gardner
8.1
6004
189
K6
---
Parker White
6040
203
Weird UDFA strategy for the Bucs. The team has Russell Gage starting in the slot, backed up by Tyler Johnson, Jaelon Dardon and Scotty Miller – yet three of Tampa Bay's six consequential UDFA signings are slot receivers.
That said, I’m a fan of Jerreth Sterns, who led the NCAA in receiving last season before shockingly getting spurned by the NFL Combine. Sterns is small and lacks athleticism, but he’s an awesome route-runner with ball skills.
14. Washington Commanders (27)
Pos
Rank
Name
Comp
RAS
HT
WT
QB10
229
2.4
6075
249
TE16
292
7.39
6077
258
WR56
366
Reggie Bell
6.91
5090
204
iOL35
369
3.05
6031
319
ED45
484
3.5
6033
253
RB90
---
Dejoun Lee
7.29
5060
173
WR91
---
Jonathan Johnson
6.77
6025
196
WR114
---
3.83
5105
200
TE28
---
6053
230
ED76
---
Deionte Knight
6.52
6031
280
LB51
---
Tre Walker
1.8
6002
235
LB53
---
5.9
6002
228
LB60
---
6002
216
CB79
---
Nijuel Hill
3.81
5087
180
CB89
---
6003
216
CB100
---
Josh Drayden
1.49
5095
184
CB107
---
1.47
5115
191
The NFL never seemed to warm up to Cole Kelley, coming off a pair of incredible seasons in the FCS after he transferred down from Arkansas. Kelley is a jumbo-sized quarterback with short-yardage battering-ram rushing chops. He doesn’t have a big arm, but he’s accurate short and intermediate.
Kelley wouldn’t seem to have a great shot of cracking this roster – he enters camp behind Carson Wentz, Taylor Heinecke, and Sam Howell – but may latch on elsewhere if he shows something in the preseason. If not, Washington is assuredly earmarking one of its practice squad slots for his development.
15. Arizona Cardinals (28)
Pos
Rank
Name
Comp
RAS
HT
WT
RB32
310
5.97
5074
198
CB40
335
Darrell Baker Jr.
9.1
6007
190
RB39
383
4.11
5082
192
DL36
433
5.25
6036
278
QB22
459
4.1
6027
219
WR74
490
Demetrius Byrd
4.52
6004
196
WR89
---
6.08
5115
184
WR92
---
3.35
6003
175
WR105
---
2.61
5091
181
iOL66
---
Cole Bentley
6.97
6033
310
DL51
---
7.3
6022
284
ED61
---
8.14
6025
280
ED67
---
Will Miles
7.35
6050
279
S67
---
2.29
5102
186
S99
---
2.44
5103
184
Baker has a shot to crack the roster and was worth the investment on measurables alone. The rest of this crop is uninspiring.
The pair of running backs were the other big investment, but both are extreme long-shots to crack the roster. Ronnie Rivers will enter camp as RB5, and Pledger is likely entering as RB7.
16. Minnesota Vikings (32)
Pos
Rank
Name
Comp
RAS
HT
WT
RB36
359
9.72
5106
209
K3
362
6020
197
ED39
388
Jonathon Greenard
8.83
6035
255
WR99
---
2.69
6011
210
iOL89
---
Josh Sokol
7.55
6020
309
DL63
---
Tyarise Stevenson
1.24
6020
352
LB44
---
Samuel Ebukam
6.44
6017
246
S83
---
7.57
6005
218
Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and crew struggled to get their footing in the post-draft UDFA sweepstakes, but did bring in a few prospects who’ll be given chances to hang.
Koback is a big-play runner with plenty of athleticism. He ran for more than 4,000 yards over four years in school while displaying soft hands as a receiver (54 catches the past two years). But he’s merely a dump-off outlet guy – doesn’t run routes – and he doesn’t pass-block. Assuredly the Vikings will always have someone more capable for passing-down work. Koback isn’t likely to beat out either Kene Nwangwu or Ty Chandler for a roster spot, but is absolutely worth a practice squad spot.
Brkic will have a real chance to unseat Greg Joseph this summer. The other signing of note was Luiji Vilain, an undersized, athletic edge defender. Vilain drew rave reviews out of rookie camp. The Vikings have a ton of bodies to compete for backup OLB spots in the new 3-4 defense. But it wouldn’t be a surprise if Vilain climbed his way up the depth chart to the Week 1 active roster, especially if early reports are to be believed.
