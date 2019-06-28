NFC Training Camp Battles

We are now just over three weeks from the opening of NFL training camps. What looms for many players around the league is a battle for playing time, or even for their job. There will be a seemingly endless amount of coverage and discussion about these “camp battles” but I wanted to get an early start, focusing on one position that could be up for grabs on each NFL squad, beginning with the NFC.

Arizona Cardinals- Larry Fitzgerald vs. Christian Kirk vs. Andy Isabella

The Cardinals have been Fitzgerald’s team for 15 years but after the addition of explosive playmaker Kirk a year ago, Arizona quickly revamped their receiver corps this offseason, drafting Isabella, along with Hakeem Butler and KeeSean Johnson. With a new offense under HC Kliff Kingsbury, the role of top producer at the position is totally up for grabs. Not only could this be Fitzgerald’s final season, but it could be his worst.

Atlanta Falcons- Ito Smith vs. Quadree Ollison

Looking at the Falcons depth chart, even with weeks to go before camp opens, the top spots seem to be cemented. With starting RB Devonta Freeman coming off a lost year due to injuries, the backup running back spot is one to watch. Atlanta let RB Tevin Coleman walk and added big back Ollison from Pitt late in the draft. While Ollison and second-year RB Smith are quite different in their style of play, both should be watched closely in case Freeman’s issues return.

Carolina Panthers- Greg Olsen vs. Ian Thomas

After multiple foot injuries a year ago, many expected the veteran Olsen to simply hang it up but he’s back for another season and will begin the season as the starter. Meanwhile, after an impressive rookie season, Thomas is on the shelf with a leg injury of his own that has his training camp status in question. Expected to contend for a playoff spot, the Panthers will roll with the veteran as long as he’s healthy.

Chicago Bears- Mike Davis vs. David Montgomery

After dealing away former starting RB Jordan Howard, the Bears had moves to make. They signed underrated RB Davis and then traded up in the draft for Iowa State’s Montgomery. A lot of the offseason buzz has been about how the team could use the rookie in the passing game, while Davis is also an adequate receiver out of the backfield. While Montgomery is the favorite to earn the starting nod, the addition of both players is bad news for RB Tarik Cohen.

Dallas Cowboys- Michael Gallup vs. Randall Cobb

The Cowboys had a clear need at the receiver position even after flipping their first-round pick for WR Amari Cooper during last season. As a rookie, Gallup was fairly quiet and the team lost slot man Cole Beasley via free agency. That led to the addition of former Packers WR Cobb, who has reportedly formed a quick connection with QB Dak Prescott. With Cooper and RB Ezekiel Elliott dominating touches, the battle for the second passing game target will be an important one as everyone else could get squeezed out. My money is on Cobb.

Detroit Lions- Theo Riddick vs. C.J. Anderson vs. Ty Johnson

All signs point to the Lions becoming a run-heavy offense in 2019 which is good news for young starter Kerryon Johnson, but it also leaves meat on the bone for another back to be a fantasy producer. The Lions signed Rams playoff stud Anderson and added speedster Johnson on day three of the NFL Draft. Those moves have Riddick on the roster bubble according to beat writers. Anderson is the leader to be the next man up and could become a touchdown vulture as well.

Green Bay- Geronimo Allison vs. Marquez Valdes-Scantling vs. Equanimeous St. Brown vs. Jake Kumerow

This is one of the biggest conundrums fantasy players face this offseason. We know the Packers WR2 can and will be productive, but it is not clear who that will be. Valdes-Scantling was productive as a rookie while things have been quiet around Allison this offseason. Even Kumerow has QB Aaron Rodgers impressed. While the Packers have a multitude of options, this battle will almost certainly come down to MVS and Allison.

Los Angeles Rams- Malcolm Brown vs. Darrell Henderson

Superstar RB Todd Gurley and his bum knee have been one of the offseason’s top stories among fantasy players, fueled by the Rams trade up for rookie RB Henderson. That has fantasy players chasing the upside of the playmaking rookie and forgetting about last year’s backup, Brown. Earlier in the offseason, the Rams matched the Lions offer sheet for Brown, who missed much of last season with an injury. The team clearly likes Henderson a great deal, but we should not just cast away Brown. The Rams didn’t.

Minnesota Vikings- Kyle Rudolph vs. Irv Smith

When the Vikings spent a second-round pick on the Alabama product Smith, it sparked reports that the team could be parting ways with veteran Rudolph, who had a very player-friendly contract for 2019. Instead of giving up on their long-time starter, the Vikings gave Rudolph a contract extension which helped out the team and kept the player in Minnesota for four years. At least that’s what the contract says. This is Rudolph’s job for 2019 but Smith could easily find a role by mid-season and be ready to take over in 2020.

New Orleans Saints- Ted Ginn vs. Cameron Meredith vs. Tre’Quan Smith

The Saints’ offense is one all fantasy players want a piece of, especially the passing game led by QB Drew Brees and WR Michael Thomas. Like the Packers, it is unclear who that second option will be. New Orleans had hoped it would be Meredith, but he has been unable to stay healthy since joining the team and recently sat out mini-camp. That leaves big-play wideouts Ginn and Smith, who could easily cancel each other out from week to week.

New York Giants- Eli Manning vs. Daniel Jones

After selecting Duke’s Jones with their early first-round pick, the Giants have sworn the rookie won’t play, insisting this is still Manning’s team. That’s easy to say in June but when the Giants are struggling a month into the season, it could be Jones’ time to play. In fact, HC Pat Shurmur did not rule out Jones as his Week One starter. That’s likely just coach-speak as Manning is the almost sure-fire starter early in the season.

Philadelphia Eagles- Jordan Howard vs. Miles Sanders

After years of subpar committee backfields, the Eagles made significant moves to upgrade their RB depth chart this offseason, trading for Howard and selecting Sanders in the second round of the draft. With fantasy players feeling disappointed with Howard, Sanders became a quick favorite after landing in Philly, until he missed minicamp with a hamstring injury. This is looking like yet another Eagles committee in 2019 with Sanders being the long-term option the team has been searching for since Doug Pederson took over.

San Francisco 49ers- Dante Pettis vs. Deebo Samuel

As a rookie Pettis emerged as the 49ers best receiver amidst injuries to his teammates but this year, he will be challenged by second-rounder Samuel as QB Jimmy Garoppolo’s top option. Fantasy players have been locked in on trying to determine which is the better value but there is room for both young receivers to produce and offer value at their current ADP. In this battle, the answer is just “yes’”

Seattle Seahawks- Chris Carson vs. Rashad Penny

The Seahawks are expected to remain one of the most run-heavy teams in the league in 2019. Last year, Carson surprisingly held off rookie Penny, whom the team spent a first-round pick to acquire. Beat writers have already suggested the backfield workload could vary from game to game. The coaching staff wants both backs to contribute on a weekly basis. This is looking like another frustrating committee situation.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers- Peyton Barber vs. Ronald Jones

Another team with a disappointing rookie back last season was the Buccaneers, who gave Jones every chance but was ultimately disappointed. Surprisingly, Tampa Bay did nothing to upgrade their backfield during the offseason and will evidently go into camp with the same Barber/Jones duo. Hopes are once again high for Jones but we have seen little evidence that he can succeed at this level.

Washington Redskins- Adrian Peterson vs. Derrius Guice

While the veteran Peterson might not rush for 2,000 yards as he recently predicted, he could do enough to make the Redskins backfield a committee. We still haven’t seen Guice in a real NFL game after he tore his ACL in pre-season a year ago but he is being treated as a sure thing by fantasy players and he’s just not.