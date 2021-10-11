Which NFC team were you most impressed in Week 5? 'GMFB'
The "GMFB" crew discuss which NFC team were you most impressed in Week 5. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
NFC West Week 5 Review: Cardinals prove they can win ugly, too.
Khalil Mack reminded everyone why the Raiders made a mistake in trading him.
Sunday found the Lions leading 17-16 in the final seconds for the second time in the last three weeks and the result wound up being the same as it did against the Ravens in Week Three. The Lions scored a touchdown with 37 seconds left on the clock and head coach Dan Campbell opted to [more]
Tom Brady, at 44-years-old, just had one of the best games of his career in Week 5. Scott Pianowski discusses that and more from Sunday.
Penn State defensive lineman PJ Mutipher heads to medical tent on opening drive vs Iowa
Kadarius Toney was having the best game of his career on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, but he then made a mistake that will be talked about more than his performance.
Tom Brady's 61-yard touchdown pass to Antonio Brown against the Dolphins was yet another example of his greatness.
Raiders coach Jon Gruden's racist email from 2011 revealed an ugly layer to "Coach Chucky." His damage-control effort showed he's a moron, as well.
Hall of Fame wide receiver addresses leadership and racial shortcomings in the NFL: "For us to be moving back and not forward ... this hurts me."
"Might as well forward the fine letter now."
From intent to deceive to lining up improperly, Jim Harbaugh is taking exception with several things that Nebraska did wrong on Saturday.
Nick Saban's grand idea first left Trevon Diggs feeling hurt, but the Alabama coach ended up putting the future Cowboys CB on a track toward stardom.
Urban Meyer's postgame explanation of a questionable play call in the Jaguars' loss to the Titans was confusing.
Josh Allen's touchdown strike to Emmanuel Sanders against the Kansas City Chiefs is a sight to behold.
Here is what our @TheJohnDillon is taking away from the #Chiefs' disheartening loss to the #Bills in Week 5.
Rookie quarterback Mac Jones made some NFL history in the Patriots' 25-22 win over the Texans in Sunday afternoon's Week 5 game.
Jon Gruden again said he is not a racist after his Las Vegas Raiders lost their first game since the revelation of the head coach's 2011 racial remark about players’ union leader DeMaurice Smith. Gruden apologized for his “insensitive remarks” when asked about the decade-old emails following the Raiders' 20-9 loss to the Chicago Bears. A Wall Street Journal story last week noted that Gruden, then working for ESPN, referred in a racist way to Smith’s facial features in an email.
Former Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett continues to struggle as the Giants offensive coordinator.
From promise with Justin Fields to Khalil Mack's revenge, here are our takeaways from the Bears' hard-fought road win against the Raiders.
The Nebraska head coach was particularly heartbroken after this one.