NFC standings: How far did Falcons fall after loss to Cowboys?

Despite your personal feelings about what this team can or cannot achieve, the Falcons still have a legit shot at making the postseason. Atlanta went into Week 10 as the seventh seed in the NFC, but Sunday’s 40-point loss to the Dallas Cowboys dropped the team to the 10th spot.

As things currently stand, Playoff Status gives the team a 77 percent chance of missing the playoffs. Below are the rankings of both the NFC South and overall conference standings entering Week 11.

NFC South Standings

Week 10 presented a huge opportunity for the Falcons as both the Saints and the Buccaneers lost their games and a win would’ve propelled Atlanta into second place in the NFC South. Now, the Falcons find themselves back in the basement, but still just two games back from the Bucs. While divisional games are very important, your NFC record is just as important, and through seven games, the Falcons have only won two of them.

NFC Standings

(8-2) Green Bay Packers

(8-2) Arizona Cardinals (7-2) Dallas Cowboys (6-3) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(7-3) Los Angeles Rams (5-4) New Orleans Saints (5-5) Carolina Panthers

(4-5) Minnesota Vikings (4-5) San Francisco 49ers (4-5) Atlanta Falcons (4-6) Philadelphia Eagles (3-6) Washington Football Team (3-6) New York Giants (3-6) Seattle Seahawks (3-6) Chicago Bears (0-8-1) Detroit Lions

Games to Watch for Week 11

*Bolded is team the Falcons want to see win

Eagles vs Saints

Panthers vs Football Team

Jaguars vs 49ers

Vikings vs Packers

Bears vs Ravens

Seahawks vs Cardinals

Buccaneers vs Giants

As wrong as it may feel for Falcons fans, a Saints win in Week 11 is a win for Atlanta as well. The Eagles defeated the Falcons in Week 1 and remain a threat to their playoff spot down the stretch. An Atlanta win coupled with losses by both the Vikings and Panthers would help but still leaves the 49ers. Coming off a win over the Rams on Monday night, San Francisco takes on the Jaguars in Week 11.

1

1