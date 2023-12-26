NFC standings: 49ers still on top despite hiccup vs. Ravens

The 49ers would’ve loved to have a Week 16 win over the Ravens. It would’ve set them up to win at Washington in Week 17 to seal up the No. 1 seed. Now they’ll need to win their next two.

While most everything went wrong Monday night, San Francisco still sits atop the NFC playoff picture, where they’re No. 1 thanks to tiebreakers over the Lions and Eagles.

Here’s what the standings look like going into Week 17:

1. 49ers (11-4)

2. Eagles (11-4)

3. Lions (11-4)

4. Buccaneers (8-7)

5. Cowboys (10-5)

6. Rams (8-7)

7. Seahawks (8-7)

It’s pretty simple the rest of the way for the 49ers. They need to win out to get the top seed. They hold tiebreakers on the Lions, Eagles and Cowboys so they’re in a good spot. If they lose one of their next two, they’ll need help with losses from Philadelphia and Detroit.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire